Kenya beat lowly Malawi in ACA T20 Cup

Kenya on Friday defeated Malawi by 52 runs to start brightly their campaign in the 2022 Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Twenty20 (T20) Cup Final in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The second Group "B" match of the eight-team competition took place at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium, Beboni.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Ghana beat Mozambique by 28 runs in a Group “A” clash of the same competition.

Uganda and Botswana are the other Group “A” members while Group “B” also has Tanzania and Cameroon.

At position 28 in the men’s International Cricket Council (ICC) standings, Kenya is the second top ranked team in the competition after Uganda who lie 26th.

In their match against Malawi, Kenya won the toss and chose to bat.

Coach David Obuya’s men set a target of 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

Malawi, who are placed 52nd in the ICC log, were not successful in chasing the target, hitting 109 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

An early top-order collapse still proved a major problem for Kenya as opening batsmen Sukhdeep Singh and Rushabvardhan were dismissed in the first six overs.

Rushabvardhan Patel was bowled out by Blessings Pondani in the 3.3 overs. He left for the showers with just two runs off 10 balls to his name.

Singh was dismissed in the 6.3 overs after being caught by Chisomo Chette off Sami Sohail bowling.

He scored 24 runs off 23 balls with two fours and a six to his name.

Hopes by the impressive Rakep Patel of staying long on the crease were dampened in the 13.4 overs after being caught by Mike Chomba from a delivery by Moazzam Baig.

Rakep Patel was the match’s top scorer with 49 runs from 27 balls including five fours and two sixes.

Hope of Malawi carrying the day faded away fast after the 10th over of their innings when they started losing wickets in quick succession.

Their impressive opener Donnex Kansonkho was dismissed in the 10.1 overs after being caught by Karim off Ngoche's bowling.

Kansonkho top-scored for Malawi with 40 runs off 43 balls including four fours.

Kenya’s Yahs Talati, who was making his T20 debut, then bowled out Sohail and Gift Kansokho in the 13.1 and 13.6 overs respectively. While Gift Kansokho hit 21 runs off 29 balls including two fours, Sohail managed six runs off 11 balls.

Jakiel, Gershom Ntamblika, Aaftab Limdawala and Chete were dismissed in the 14.6, 15.4, 16.2 and 16.4 overs respectively.

Saturday’s fixture (Kenyan time)

Cameroon v Tanzania 10.30am

Kenya v Tanzania 3pm