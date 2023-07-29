Kanbis seek to end Ruaraka’s five-match unbeaten run in NPCA 50-Overs league

The sixth week of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs elite league will on Sunday, July 30, 2023 feature four mouth-watering matches from 9.30am.

Leaders Ruaraka A will play Kanbis A at Ruaraka Sports Club in a tough fixture, considering that both teams will field some of the league’s finest batsmen.

The leading run scorer is Kanbis skipper Dhiren Gondaria who boasts of three centuries in five innings so far.

Kanbis will be banking on their top players including Gondaria and Narendra Patel as Rakep Patel will be seeking to tame his opponents later in their batting order in the derby.

For Ruaraka, Pushkar Sharma and Sachin Gill will for the umpteenth time lead Ruaraka’ s spirited run.

“Standards have been set but the sky is the limit,” said NPCA’s Vice Chairman, Sreenivas Thota, while commenting on the Ruaraka-Kanbis derby on Thursday night.

“It will be interesting to see who rises to the occasion,” he added.

Ruaraka are unbeaten in five matches; having amassed a total of 20 points ahead of Kanbis A and Swamibapa (both on 16). They are separated by respective run rates.

But Kanbis are expected to fight like wounded Lions, having already lost one match to Swamibapa at Jaffrey’s last weekend.

Kanbis A captain Dhiren said: “Batting-wise, I think we started well in our loss to Swamibapa last weekend. We could have chased the target with 3-4 wickets down but unfortunately the idea of scoring boundaries trapped us and that’s where we lost it.”

At Nairobi Jaffery’s ground, Stray Lions A will visit Swamibapa in another Super Division fixture scheduled for 9:30am.

The Swami’s will peg their hopes on Captain Rushab Patel and Vraj Patel. Vraj has collected a total of 15 wickets, the highest in the competition at present.

In other matches, Sikh Union A will host neighbours Nairobi Gymkhana A while Obuya Academy A will be going for their second win against hosts SCLPS YL A.

Veteran Collins Obuya’s knack for scoring runs has seen him sit comfortably in sixth with 201 runs behind Dhiren (389) PUSHKAR (246), Dhwanil (227), Ruraraka’s Gill (210) and Cutchi Leva’s Lucas Oluoch Ndandason (206).

It will be interesting to ascertain how far Ndandason and Collins can go on the crease when Obuya’s take the fight to hosts Cutchi Leva.

FIXTURES JULY 30

SUPER DIVISION

Ruaraka A vs Kanbis A (Ruaraka-9:30am)

Sikh Union A VS Nairobi Gymkhana A (SU-9:30am) Stray Lions A VS Swamibapa (Nairobi Jaffery’s- 9:30am) Obuya Academy A vs SCLPS YL A (Cutchi Leva-9:30am)

DIVISION ONE

Goan Institute A vs Sikh Union B (GI) 9:30 Kongonis A SCLPS YL B vs (Nbi Club) 9:30