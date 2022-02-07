Kanbis A off to winning start in NPCA T20 League

Rakep Patel

Kanbis A batsman Rakep Patel (right) in action during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association T-20 Super League match against Nairobi Gymkhana A at the  Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Ground on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In their season opener one week ago, SCLPS A beat Sikh Union A by seven wickets.
  • Reigning NPCA 50 Overs League champions Stray Lions Cricket Club A thrashed hosts Ngara Sports Club A by 144 runs, while visitors Obuya Academy A upset Swamibapa Sports Club A by 11 runs.

Defending champions Kanbis Sports Club A Sunday registered their first win of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association T-20 Super League with a three wicket romp over hosts Nairobi Gymkhana A. 

