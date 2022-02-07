Kanbis A off to winning start in NPCA T20 League

Defending champions Kanbis Sports Club A Sunday registered their first win of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association T-20 Super League with a three wicket romp over hosts Nairobi Gymkhana A.

In the match staged at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Ground, Kanbis, who Saturday lost to Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A by the same margin, won the toss and elected to bowl.

They then put the hosts under pressure with very strong bowling and fielding in the first inning, pushing Gymkhana to set a target of 131/7 in 20.0 overs.

Kanbis replied with 132/7 in 19.0 overs to bag maximum points, with captain Dhiren Gondoria producing a man of the match performance.

Gondoria scored 37th runs from 22 balls and took two wickets.

He gave away five runs which came after opener Sachin Bhudia was caught from the boundary by Yash Talati.

Former Kenyan skipper Rakep Patel scored 29 runs off 26 balls, while national team all-rounders Emmanuel Bundi scored 25/16 balls.

Gondoria expressed confidence in retaining the title.

"With consistency in both bowling and batting department, we will do well. We came out very strong against our opponents who are not pushovers. But we almost collapsed in the last few overs. We need to get our batting right,” he said.

Nairobi Gymkhana captain Kavi Dosaja admitted that their opponents were too strong for them.

“It is a very big plus to our side with under 18 years old Yash Talati (16) and Aarnav Patel (18) playing in T20 Super League as all-rounders, scoring runs and taking wickets.

"It is a very good sign of developing our young players from the academy which shows future dominance,” said Dosaja.

In their first match of the weekend against visitors Sir Ali Muslim Club A on Saturday, Nairobi Gymkhana A won by 23 runs.

It was a tough weekend for Ruaraka Sports Club A as they lost by three wickets and 27 runs to visitors Sikh Union Club A and Swamibapa Sport Club A respectively.

Hosts SCLPS A maintained their perfect start of the campaign by beating Ngara Sports Club A by one wicket in their second match of the weekend.

In their season opener one week ago, SCLPS A beat Sikh Union A by seven wickets.