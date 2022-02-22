Kanbis A inflict first defeat on champs Stray Lions A

Pravin Mepani

Kanbis A bowler Pravin Mepani celebrates a wicket against Stray Lions A during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association T20 Tournament match at Eastleigh High School grounds on February 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

  • Stray face Obuya Academy at Peponi grounds, while Kanbis A will be away to Swamibapa at Jaffrey's Sports Club on Sunday.
  • In other matches Ruaraka A beat Obuya Academy by 24 runs at Ruaraka Sports Club, while Swamibapa A defeated Sikh Union A by eight wickets at Sikh Union grounds.

Kanbis A got sweet revenge on defending champions Stray Lions A after beating them by 111 runs during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 match at Eastleigh High School grounds over the weekend.

