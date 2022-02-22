Kanbis A inflict first defeat on champs Stray Lions A

Kanbis A got sweet revenge on defending champions Stray Lions A after beating them by 111 runs during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 match at Eastleigh High School grounds over the weekend.

Champions Stray Lions A won the toss and elected to bowl as Kanbis A set a decent score of 227/4 in 20.0 overs. Stray Lions A replied with a score of 116/10 in 16.3 overs.

Kanbis A tops the six teams tournament that is been played in a home and away format with top four teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Stray Lions A came into the match on top of the table with 18 points, while Kanbis A were second with 16 points.

The players were upbeat and very okay with the decision to bat first. The rains made the conditions very tough, but we managed to take advantage of the loose bowling from their young bowlers to send the balls over the boundaries and manage such a huge score," said Kanbis A captain Dhiren Gondaria.

Opening batsman pair of Narendra Patel and Rakep Patel built a meaningful partnership to score 60 and 57 runs respectively, giving middle order batsmen Gondaria, Vinod Rabadiya and Sachin Bhudia a good head start.

Kanbis A's Emmanuel Bundi lead the onslaught by picking the Wicket of on form Stray Lions A opening batsman Alex Obanda with the first ball after Sachin Bhudia made the valuable catch from the boundary.

Bundi took three wickets and gave out 24 runs in 3.0 overs, while Pravin Mepani also took three wickets and gave away 23 runs from 3.0 overs.

Mikunj Pindolia took two wickets against 17 runs in 4.0 overs, as Pushpak Kerai and Rajesh Bhudiya picked a wicket each.

In reply, Stray Lions A line-up where losing wickets in regular intervals with only middle order batsmen Neil Mugabe and Hamza Khan hitting meaningful scores of 50 runs and 17 runs respectively,

"It was a bad day in the office, but we know losing a game doesn't make one a bad player. But still Kanbis needs to improve their ground especially the outfield which was very slow. We won the toss and decided to bowl because it was very clear for us the wicket was a bit slow," said Stray Lions A skipper Hiren Varaiya.

Stray face Obuya Academy at Peponi grounds, while Kanbis A will be away to Swamibapa at Jaffrey's Sports Club on Sunday.