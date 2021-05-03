IPL match postponed after two players test positive for Covid-19

A policeman walks outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28, 2021 during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Superkings with no spectators in attendance due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
 

Photo credit: Tauseef Mustafa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • BCCI acting chief executive Hemang Amin said players were "bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in".
  • His statement to players said they were "totally safe" in their secure bubbles and that this year they were "playing for something much more important... humanity".

Ahmedabad, India 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.