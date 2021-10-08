In-form Sharma wants more centuries in NPCA League

Ruaraka Sports Club A batsman Pushkar Sharam kisses the bat in a previous Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match.

  • The Indian-born Kenyan cricketer, has been ruthless with the bat, slamming four centuries in the 13 matches that Ruaraka have thus far played.
  • As a result, he is at the top of the league’s scorer’s chart with 715 runs - a whopping 240 runs above second-placed Krishna Katukala of leaders Stray Lions Cricket Club.

Ruaraka Sports Club’s batsman Pushkar Sharma has credited his impressive performance in the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League to “being mentally strong”, vowing to help the team finish at the top.

