Impressive Swamibapa reclaim NPCA T20 title

Openers Rushab Patel, and Alex Obanda Saturday smashed half a century each, to lead Swamibapa Sports Club “A” in reclaiming the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super League title with a 45-run win over Sikh Union “A”.

Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts Saturday night turned up at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj grounds in Nairobi West, to witness the historic final.

The match was historic in that it was the first time an NPCA contest was held under floodlights.

In electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Sikh Union captain Sukhdeep Singh said they wanted to pile pressure early on Swamibapa with early wickets.

But that plan backfired, with openers Rushab and Obanda delivering 52 runs off 37 balls and 60 runs off 46 balls respectively to help the 2017 champions set an impressive target of 200 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings. In reply, Sikh Union posted 155 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

“It is fantastic to reclaim the trophy,” said Rushab, who is Swamibapa’s captain.

“Sikh Union gave us a bit of a scare but we had the game in control from the beginning. We let it slip up half way and they (Sikh Union) got a few boundaries, however we managed to recover the situation and thankfully we came out on top.”

Singh said Sikh Union lost the title due to pressure.

“We were in a positive mindset coming into this game but I think the pressure got into us. As a very young side, we have not been here (final) as a team in several years, so it was big for us.”

Rushab and Obanda established a strong partnership, combining for a century to give Swamibapa an impressive start to the clash.

It was until in the 11.4 overs that Swamibapa lost its first wicket when Muhammad Kalyan caught Rushab from a delivery by Arshdeep Singh.

For his impressive display, which included four fours and three sixes, Rushab received a round of applause from the fans as he headed to the pavilion.

Three overs later, Obanda who was now partnering middle order mainstay Dhwanil Patel followed Rushab to the pavilion after being stumped by Sukhdeep off Jasray Kundi’s bowling.

Obanda, whose top performance included five fours and two sixes was also applauded as he made his way out of the pitch.

Swamibapa, thereafter lost wickets quickly, Dhwanil and Priyanksinh Parmar all being dismissed in the 15th over with just five and nine runs respectively to their names. Yash Bhatt, Nehemiah Odhiambo and Mitesh Sanghani followed in that order in 17.2, 18.2 and 19.6 overs with 23, two and 17 runs respectively.

Harendra Kerai who was not out delivered 10 runs while Shezad Ahmad and Am Patel picked the most wickets for Sikh Union at two each.

Sikh Union failed to start the chase strongly as opener Satish Hirani was dismissed in the first over, with just four runs to his name.

Fasih Rafi came in and steadied Sikh Union’s ship alongside opener Sukhdeep.

They combined for 64 runs with Sukhdeep being bowled-out by Jignesh Hirani in the ninth over. The skipper scored 34 off 33 balls with five fours.

Only middle order batsman Osama Aslam delivered more runs for Sikh Union at 53 from 27 deliveries including five fours and three sixes.

Jignesh Hirani took the most wickets for Swamibapa at three off 26 runs in four overs. For that performance, Hirani was named the man-of-the-match.

Individual awards

Best Batsman - Sachin Gill (Ruaraka Sports Club)

Best bowler - Yash Bhatt (Swamibapa Sports Club)

Best wicket keeper- Dhwanil Patel (Swamibapa Club)

Player-of-the-series - Collins Obuya (Obuya Academy)