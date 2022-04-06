Implement constitution and grow the game, Amina urges CK

Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed has directed Cricket Kenya (CK) to implement its constitution to the letter

The CS in particularly wanted to see the cricket body’s leadership quickly establish its committees and management teams while observing gender balance.

She said this while receiving the Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee report at MISC, Kasarani Wednesday.

Cricket Kenya held elections on February 26 with Monaj Patel elected president, hopefully, ending many years of administrative wrangles.

Amina urged all stakeholders to rally behind the new CK office and help return Kenya to its glory days.

“Never again should Cricket be allowed to go this route that has made many young Kenyans lose their livelihoods and the country’s Cricket world ranking status to drop drastically because of individual, selfish interests which can be set aside for the sake of the sport,” she said.

The hand over ceremony was attended by Joe Okudo, Principal Secretary, State Department for Sports, Joyce Aluoch Chair of Cricket Normalization Committee and Monaj among others.

At the same time the Sports CS has announced that all future Team Kenya camps will undergo media relations and mental health awareness sessions.

In a statement released Wednesday, Amina said this would ensure the athletes are in the “right frame of mind before competitions.”

Teams preparing for the forthcoming Summer Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil will be the first to benefit from the programmes.

The competition will be held from May 1 to 15 and will bring together athletes from over 100 countries.

Kenya will field athletes in five disciplines namely athletics (men and women), football (women), basketball (men and women), handball (men and women) and golf (men).

The media relations session will take place today at Moi International Sports Centre.