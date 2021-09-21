Hornbill hit Vultures in Nairobi League T20 tie

Christopher Mpofu

Nairobi Hornbills bowler Christopher Mpofu follows through his bowling to Machakos Vultures Batsman Joseph Onyango (centre) during their Nairobi Cricket League T20 match  on September 21, 2021 at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Machakos’ Joseph Onyango was outstanding with the ball and the bat, taking 2-34. He scored 35 runs, but that was not enough for his team to beat Hornbill after setting a target of 120 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.
  • "Our upcoming players will get an opportunity to gain experience from playing top matches,” said Onyango after the match.

Nairobi Hornbill beat Machakos Vultures by nine wickets in the opening match of the inaugural Nairobi Cricket League T20 tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club Tuesday.

