Hawks claw Cranes in Nairobi League T20 tie

Eldoret Hawks Wednesday beat Kisumu Cranes by six wickets in the inaugural Nairobi Cricket League T20 tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club.

Eldoret captain Morris Ouma won the toss and elected to field in a match where Kisumu started their innings on an uphill task after they lost opener Sudhir Kumir for a duck.

The rest of Kisumu’s batsmen struggled with only Lucas Ndandason, Ajantha Mendis and Tinotenda Mawoyo managing a double figure scores of 13, 34 and 10 respectively.

Eldoret restricted Kisumu to 105/8 in 20 overs in the first inning, with their left arm spinner, Jassim Jitendra, managing three wickets and conceding fourteen runs 14/3.

His compatriot Irfan Ellahi took two wickets and gave away 18 runs 18/2, while Lahiru Gamage took two wickets and gave away 10 runs 10/2.

Charith Jayampathi was the only costly bowler in the Eldoret team as he gave away 17 runs for a wicket 17/1.

Kisumu’s captain Shem Ngoche admitted that their opponents were too strong for them. He said that they would work on their mistakes to register a win in their next match.

On the other hand, Eldoret’s captain Ouma congratulated their opening batsmen Rushabh Patel and Pushkar Sharma for their good 50 runs partnership which yielded 37 and 23 runs respectively.

"Kisumu bowlers and fielders started to make mistakes and we took advantage of that to accumulate runs on the board and win the match in 14.2 overs,” said Ouma.

"It's a very good start for us to win the first match of the round robin. It will be a very competitive tournament thanks to the calibre of players invited. More of this is going to improve the standard of the local players and the game.”