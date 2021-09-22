Hawks claw Cranes in Nairobi League T20 tie

Charith Jayampathi

Eldoret Hawks' Charith Jayampathi bowls against Kisumu Cranes during their Nairobi Cricket League T20 tournament match at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kisumu’s captain Shem Ngoche admitted that their opponents were too strong for them. He said that they would work on their mistakes to register a win in their next match.
  • On the other hand, Eldoret’s captain Ouma congratulated their opening batsmen Rushabh Patel and Pushkar Sharma for their good 50 runs partnership which yielded 37 and 23 runs respectively.

Eldoret Hawks Wednesday beat Kisumu Cranes by six wickets in the inaugural Nairobi Cricket League T20 tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.