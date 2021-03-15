Gondaria, Odhiambo shine as Kanbis reclaim NICL T20 title

Man-of-the-match Dhiren Gondaria and Nelson Odhiambo combined to help Kanbis Sports Club reclaim the Nairobi Invitational Cricket League (NICL) Twenty20 title by 28 runs against the rejuvenated Sir Ali Muslim Club in the final staged at Nairobi Gymkhana Sunday.

Kanbis, who claimed the toss and elected to bat first, conjured up 161 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to Gondaria’s contribution of 41 runs from 38 deliveries which included four fours.

Gondaria shared an opening stand of 32 runs with Jignesh Kerai (18 off 19 balls), before being joined by former skipper Rakep Patel, who contributed a quickfire (12 off 11 balls) as Kanbis looked to build on their strong position.

However, it was Odhiambo who provided Gondaria with the best of support notching up 35 off 27 balls including three fours and a maximum to help steer Kanbis to an imposing total.

Gondaria was run out by Ashutosh Sharma, while Odhiambo lofted a presentable chance taken by Zahid Abbas off Tarandeep Singh in the deep.

The Eastleigh high school based side, who had lost back-to-back matches to their final day opponents Sir Ali in the group stage and the qualifiers to the final respectively, stopped the rot at the third attempt.

In response, the Parkroad outfit found the going tough, being reduced to 23 for two wickets inside the first four overs as Gondaria combined with Harish Varsani to remove the dangerous Sharma 14 off 12 balls and George Owino for nought respectively.

Gurdeep Singh 27 off 30 balls with three fours and wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla’s 39 from 30 deliveries laden with a boundary and a six had seemed to rescue Sir Ali from an unstable position to 74 for three in 10.5 overs before a mix up between the pair ended up with Singh being run out.

Shukla would soon follow 16 balls and 20 runs later attempting to up the run rate only to find Patel in the deep to put paid to hopes of overhauling Kanbis’s total.

Odhiambo returned with the ball to account for late order batsmen Abbas (10), Irfan Ellahi (16) and Singh (0) to further curtail the chase.