Gondaria, Odhiambo shine as Kanbis reclaim NICL T20 title

By  Chris Omollo

  • Odhiambo returned with the ball to account for late order batsmen Abbas (10), Irfan Ellahi (16) and Singh (0) to further curtail the chase.
  • Sir Ali finally folded for 133 for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

Man-of-the-match Dhiren Gondaria and Nelson Odhiambo combined to help Kanbis Sports Club reclaim the Nairobi Invitational Cricket League (NICL) Twenty20 title by 28 runs against the rejuvenated Sir Ali Muslim Club in the final staged at Nairobi Gymkhana Sunday.

