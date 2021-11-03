From slums to nets: Kenyan cricket's comeback pitch

Obuya Cricket Association

Young learners takes part in bowling practice during a training session by former Kenya national wicket-keeper, David Obuya at the Obuya Cricket Academy grounds in Nairobi on October 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After the heroics in South Africa in 2003, when Kenya became the first non-Test nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, the country's cricket  went into free fall, with little sign of recovery.
  • Many parents were happy to sign their children up for lessons, especially when the academy offered to pay their school fees and provide free lunches.

The slum-dwelling schoolboys batting in the nets in Nairobi are at the heart of an effort to rescue Kenyan cricket from a seemingly endless slump, dogged by poor performances, governance issues and political wrangles.

