Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Taylor says he took drugs, bribe

In this file photo taken on September 18, 2012 former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the World Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Zimbabwe ex cricket captain Brendan Taylor revealed Monday in a tweet that he took cocaine and a $15,000 bribe to fix matches and that he faces a multiple year ban from international cricket.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Taylor ended his Zimbabwe career -- which spanned 17 years -- as their second highest run scorer in One Day International cricket including a national record 11 centuries in 205 appearances.
  • He was equally effective in the Test arena amassing six centuries in 34 matches, five behind national recordholder Andy Flower.

Harare

