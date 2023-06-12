Evergreen Collins Obuya not thinking about retirement

At 41 years, most sports persons would have retired but not Collins Obuya. The Kenyan international cricket player is still going strong with huge, towering sixes.

In fact, the former Kenya captain still harbors big dreams, which include playing abroad - at least one last time.

“When my body cannot take it (playing cricket) anymore, that is the time I will say that it is enough. But for now, I still feel that my body can play so well,” offered the right-handed batsman to Nation Sport on the sidelines of the ongoing Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa competition at Nairobi Gymkhana.

By constantly shining with the bat, the father of two has proved that indeed age is just but a number.

It was in Kenya’s second match of the Continent Cup T20I Africa competition against Uganda on Saturday that Obuya reminded everyone that he still has his groove.

The towering batsman, who opened alongside Rushab Patel, hit an impressive 96 from 60 deliveries with eight fours and six sixes. That scintillating performance helped Kenya demolish their arch-rivals by 88 runs.

Against Rwanda on Friday, he top scored for the hosts with 36 runs off 27 balls with three fours and three sixes as Kenya won the match by three wickets.

So how has he managed to remain on top of his game throughout the years?

Having played cricket for more than two decades, including abroad, Obuya reckons that passion and experience have come handy for him.

But he was quick to note that were it not for his continued hard work in training, he would have called it a day long ago.

The right-handed batsman, who is also a leg spin bowler, revealed that he trains four days a week, with each session, which includes hitting a gym lasting four hours. His cricket training has been made easy, since he only needs to show up at Obuya Cricket Academy in Parklands, which he owns alongside his elder brothers Kennedy and David, who are former Kenya internationals.

“If you want to compete with the rest and make sure that you are on top, then you must not just be coming to pass time on the ground,” said the veteran cricketer.

“I would say passion, experience and fitness have kept me going. You need to dedicate more time for training, for example, if your department is batting, you will even spend more than four hours on the ground. You will also need time in the gym.”

He said that he also watches his diet by not eating too little or too much food.

He owes his cricket career to Kennedy and David who introduced him to the sport when he was six-years-old. Then, they lived at Aga Khan Hospital, which was close to Aga Khan Sports Club where cricket was played.

Obuya boasts of a wealth of experience having competed in several major events.

He shone in the 2003 World Cup that was co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya. He took 13 wickets and a career best of 5 for 24 in Kenya’s historic win over Sri Lanka in Nairobi as they reached the semi-finals.

Following his exploits, English side Warwickshire signed him for one year, but his season was shattered by a serious knee injury.

With Kenya set to face Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda and Tanzania later this year in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers, Obuya believes that he stands a chance to feature in the global championships again.

Only the two top teams will qualify for the World Cup to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and the United States in June 2024. His childhood dream of playing in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) is still alive.

“If we manage to qualify (for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup), it will be a great privilege for me…You never know, if I perform well, I may even get a call up by a team in IPL. It has been my dream to play in the IPL, so I will seize the opportunity even if it is for a short time,” he said.

On playing under his brother David in the national team, he said:

“The working relationship is good. I respect him as my coach and he respects me like a player. Anytime I cost the team, he openly calls me out.”

Having been Uganda's chief tormentor, they will no doubt be wary of him in Tuesday's return leg of the Continent Cup Twenty20 International (T20I) Africa at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

Expect them to celebrate wildly should they dismiss him early in the match.

In the other match of the day, Rwanda will be seeking their first win of the competition and avenge their 33 wicket loss to Botswana last Friday.

Playing Tuesday

Botswana v Rwanda 9:30am