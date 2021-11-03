Date set for cricket stakeholders to finish with Sports Registrar

The Cricket Normalisation Committee wants stakeholders to complete their registration with the Sports Registrar by November 25 to pave way for elections.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday, the committee’s chairperson, Lady Justice (Retired) Joyce Aluoch urged the Sports Registrar to hasten the registration exercise so that the elections are held soon.

“…The committee has requested the Sports Registrar to speed up registration to facilitate the holding of elections in line with the relevant laws under the Sports Act, 2013,” said Aluoch.

“The committee encourages the above referenced groups to finalise their registration process by 25th of November 2021, to be eligible for the coming election whose date will be announced in due course.”

Apart from coming up with a new Cricket Kenya constitution, holding free and fair elections was the other responsibility given to the committee by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed.

The directive for cricket stakeholders to register with the Sports Registrar comes barely two weeks after they adopted the new Cricket Kenya constitution.

County Cricket Sports Associations, Cricket Clubs and eligible associate members (Cricket Professional Bodies) are some of the stakeholders the committee has directed to register with the Sports Registrar for the elections.

During the validation of the new constitution on October 22 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, a section of the stakeholders had suggested that associate members should not have the right to vote. They also wanted only County Cricket Associations to be full members of the Cricket Kenya and not clubs.

But in response, the committee’s Vice-Chair Alnashir Visram (retired) explained that clubs are key stakeholders and should thus have a voice in the running of cricket in the country.

He added that only top tier clubs will be eligible to vote.

On associate members not being eligible to vote, Visram stated that the committee felt that professional bodies affiliated to the national bodies are extremely important stakeholders who deserve one voice in the ballot.