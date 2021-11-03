Date set for cricket stakeholders to finish with Sports Registrar

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On associate members not being eligible to vote, Visram stated that the committee felt that professional bodies affiliated to the national bodies are extremely important stakeholders who deserve one voice in the ballot.
  • With the constitution and new Cricket Kenya office holders in place, the Ministry of Sports hopes to revive the sport which has been on a free fall due to infightings and lack of proper management structures.

The Cricket Normalisation Committee wants stakeholders to complete their registration with the Sports Registrar by November 25 to pave way for elections. 

