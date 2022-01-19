Date set for Cricket Kenya elections

Cricket Kenya

Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee Chairlady Rtd Hon Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (centre), International Cricket Council (ICC) Representative from Zimbabwe Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani (right) and Normalisation Committee Vice Chairman (Rtd) Hon Justice Alnashir Visram on October 22, 2021, after Cricket Stakeholders Validated a New Constitution at Safari Park Hotel.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Pamela Wanambisi

What you need to know:

  • The normalisation committee was set up by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on March 16, 2021 with the objective of coming up with a new constitution that will go a long way in reviving the sport in the country.

Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee Wednesday issued a notice of elections to be held on February 26 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

