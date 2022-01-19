Date set for Cricket Kenya elections
What you need to know:
- The normalisation committee was set up by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on March 16, 2021 with the objective of coming up with a new constitution that will go a long way in reviving the sport in the country.
Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee Wednesday issued a notice of elections to be held on February 26 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
Chairperson of the committee retired Judge Joyce Aluoch said that an independent electoral board of seven members, which will be headed by Dr Kenneth Mutuma, has been appointed.
