CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee, sets July election dates

Sports CS Amina Mohamed (left) alongside Sports PS Joe Okudo reads a statement announcing the constitution of a Cricket Kenya caretaker team on March 16, 2021.

  • She will be deputised by another retired judge, Alnashir Visram. Other members of the team are Jane Muigai-Kampuis, Morris Aluanga, Walter Ongeti, Jaxon Indakwa, Rizpha Mukonyo, Mercy Oiro and Caroline Kariuki.
  • Prominent lawyer Jackie Janmohammed was elected CK President in 2014, the first woman to lead a national cricket federation, but resigned two years later only to resume the federation’s leadership, being re-elected to office in 2019.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has moved to stablise Cricket Kenya’s wobbly innings by appointing a Normalisation Committee to draw up a roadmap towards the federation’s elections in July.

