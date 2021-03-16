CS Amina appoints Cricket Kenya normalisation Committee, sets July election dates

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has moved to stablise Cricket Kenya’s wobbly innings by appointing a Normalisation Committee to draw up a roadmap towards the federation’s elections in July.

The CS hopes the team, headed by retired judge Joyce Aluoch assisted by fellow Justice Emeritus Alnashir Visram, will bat steadily towards CK’s elections proposed to be held between July 7 and 9.

Other members of the Normalisation Committee are former basketball international Morris Aluanga, who is an engineer by profession, Walter Ongeti, the CS’s strategy and governance adviser, and Jane Muigai-Kamphuis, a Havard Law School Masters graduate.

The committee’s secretariat will comprise of experienced Deputy Sports Commissioner Jaxon Indakwa, Deputy Chief State Counsel Rizpha Mukonyo, Mercy Okiro, a sports lawyer and arbitrator, and Caroline Kariuki, and acting Deputy Sports Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday accompanied by Sports Principal secretary Joe Okudo, Amina expressed her concern over the rapid collapse of Kenyan cricket to a baffling nadir from the dizzy zenith of the famous, 73-run win over the West Indies at the 1996 World Cup in Pune, India, along with qualification for the 2003 World Cup semi-finals.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed (left) alongside Sports PS Joe Okudo reads a statement announcing the constitution of a Cricket Kenya caretaker team on March 16, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

The Normalisation Committee has been charged with restoring a sense of pride to a nation’s game that was once vigorously knocking on the doors of Test cricket.

The committee’s mandate is clear, with six key tasks, namely to:

Co-ordinate the finalisation of the Draft Constitution and ensure its validation in line with the requirements of the Sports Act 2013 and the ICC Statutes;

Ensure smooth running of Cricket Kenya’s operations including team preparations for local and international events;

Co-ordinate and facilitate the compliance of Cricket Kenya to the ICC requirements;

Facilitate the elections of new officials as per the validated Constitution;

Hand over Cricket Kenya to newly elected officials after a successful election;

Recommend to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage long lasting solutions to the problems facing Cricket Kenya.

The team has a clear timeline to deliver a successful CK election by July 9.

They are expected to have their first meeting on March 22, co-ordinate the drafting of a new federation constitution in compliance with the Sports Act (2013) between April 6 and May 6 and undertake stakeholder engagement on the draft constitution between May 10 and 20.

After a report-writing retreat from May 24 to 29, the committee will hold a constitution validation workshop on June 3 and 4 before planning for the elections to be held between July 7 and 9.

The election preparations period will be from June 9 to 25 with the new office bearers assuming office in early August.

Amina said the decision was reached in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) who sent Zimbabwe Cricket President Tavengwa Mukuhlani to help draw up the roadmap for CK’s elections.

The CS noted with concern that the management crisis at CK had led to the federation losing a total of $1.55 million in ICC grants in 2019 and 2020.

“This unfortunate leadership crisis within Cricket Kenya risks having Kenya expelled from the ICC Membership and losing any right to participate in future ICC events including the 2022 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers,” the CS noted.

“In July 2018, ICC issued a Suspension Notice to Kenya following glaring governance lapses within Cricket Kenyaand non-compliance with ICC Membership criteria,” the CS narrated the background of the crisis.

“Following the issuance of the Suspension Notice, I travelled to the ICC Headquarters in London in 2019 for a meeting with the ICC President to resolve the highlighted issues of non-compliance.

“It was agreed that Kenya would be allowed six months to resolve the identified problems. “Thereafter, I instructed the Registrar of Sports to issue guidelines to Cricket Kenya to streamline its operations to the Kenyan Constitution, the Sports Act, 2013 and the ICC Constitution/Rules and Regulations,” she narrated.

Amina assured that all court cases touching on CK have been withdrawn to allow for the drawing of the roadmap towards fresh elections.

It is on this basis that ICC empowered the ministry to bat towards normalcy.

“ICC reached out to the Kenyan Government to intervene as a last resort after efforts to intervene in the issues within Cricket Kenya failed,” she further explained.

“This is true testament that ICC has faith in the Government to resolve the impasse and bring Cricket Kenya to a sound footing.

“Further, this gesture by ICC demonstrates that Kenyan Cricket has great potential of growth and success.

“It is regrettable that ICC did not get positive response from cricket stakeholders when it reached out to them.”