Cricket: Warriors star O'Brien calls for instant reaction

Play Master Warriors’ all-rounder Kevin O’Brien has rallied his team mates to bounce back from their humbling by Mombasa Cement Giants with a win over Mahadev Strikers Tuesday night in the Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament.

Warriors lost by 71 runs to Giants Sunday night in their opening match of the six-team tournament at Shree Cutchi Leva Samaj grounds.

It was the third match of the competition that started Saturday night, and which seeks to raise funds to cater for the surgeries of at least 200 needy patients in Nairobi.

Mafuko Mavericks defeated Purple Dot Ndovus by 17 runs in the other match held Sunday night at the same venue.

“I think the Giants batted and bowled well. We should implement the lessons learnt in the loss into the next matches,” O’Brien reflected on their loss to Giants.

“It is only four teams making it to the semis and so we should quickly shift our focus on the remaining matches and make sure we get it right.”

O'Brien is among the foreign players who have been drafted in the tournament that has also attracted others from six Test playing countries including India.

The clash between Warriors and Strikers will kick-off at 7:15pm, with the latter seeking to register their second win of the tournament after their three wickets victory over Hari OM Titans on Saturday night

The tournament is being played in round robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

O’Brien said though the tournament is a charity event, all players, especially the young ones should give their best since it is a good platform to improve their careers.