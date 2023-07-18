Cricket: U-19s back from India, now target WC ticket

National Under-19 men’s cricket team coach Josphat Irungu has reckoned that their 10-day training camp at Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale-Palghar District, India was beneficial.

He has thus declared that they are ready for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from July 23 to 29.

Hosts Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Namibia are the countries that will compete in the qualifiers, whose winner will clinch the sole ticket to the World Cup in Sri Lanka.

The team of 18 players and five officials including Irungu returned home on Monday afternoon and proceeded straight to residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Irungu trimmed the team to 14 players with those dropped being Hassan Lijodi, Saavir Karani, Yuvraj Bhatyani and Manav Devani.

Being the first time that the team trained together since they started preparations for the competition on May 9, the coach said that the camp has enabled the players to jell well ahead of the competition.

Initially, Irungu named a provisional squad of 38 players from Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa. While he coached the Nairobi-based players, those in Nakuru and Mombasa were trained by former Kenya internationals Peter Ongondo and Maurice Odumbe respectively.

“We have trained for a long time but all the players have not been together. With the camp, they are now familiar with each other and have bonded very well,” he told Nation Sport.

Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute boasts of being a state-of-the-art cricket property spread over eight acres of land.

The centre has a certified cricket curriculum on offer, which addresses all aspects of the game including coaching, umpiring, strength and conditioning and curating.

“The boys have improved in all departments. They were handled by special coaches in bowling, batting and fielding. I feel that they have improved a lot,” said Irungu of the camp that was funded by the government at a tune of $19, 000 (Sh2,674,250).

In their residential training camp at MISC, Irungu said the focus is to sharpen the players' batting and to put them in a "match mood".

"I cannot complain (about the team's preparation for the qualifiers). We are ready for the task,” said Irungu

"We are going to take one game at a time. All the teams are a threat.'

The team is expected to jet out for Tanzania on Friday evening.

Squad

Brian Likavu (WK) - Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club

Darsh Panchani - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj - Bat

Raj Manji - Sikh Union Sports Club - Bat

Yash Gohil (WK) - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club - WK/ Bat

Vishil Patel- Ruaraka Sports Club - Leg spin/ Bat

Vaibhav Naresh - Stray Lions Cricket Club - Medium Pace/ Bat

De a n Omondi - Stray Lions Cricket Club - Medium Pace

Stian Smith - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club - Bat

Krish Haria - Swamibapa Sports Club - Bat/ Spin

Ken Mwangi - Obuya Cricket Academy - Medium Pace

Neel Doshi - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club - Medium Pace/ Bat

Arnav Patel - Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club - Off spin

Hitendra Sanghani - Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj - Left arm spin/ Bat