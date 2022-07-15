Cricket: Ruaraka's Sharma reveals lofty ambitions for new NPCA season

Ruaraka Sports Club A batsman Pushkar Sharma hopes to defend his top scorer’s title in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League.

This year’s contest enters its second round Sunday with four matches on the cards.

Six matches will be played in the Division One League, while three contests will go down in the Division Two League.

Sharma topped the 2021 NPCA scorers’ chart with 841 runs, including four centuries and three half centuries.

Sukhdeep Singh of Sikh Union Club A was second with 647 runs while Dhiren Gondaria of Kanbis Sports Club A was third with 636 runs.

Sharma said his target is to defend his top scorer’s title in style by bagging at least six centuries. He added that it will be a dream come true to see Ruaraka dethrone defending champions Stray Lions.

“The goal is to again emerge the top scorer and champion,” said the Indian-born Kenyan cricketer.

His 2022 campaign has been boosted by sponsorship from IndiaFirst Life Insurance, Optex Opticians Limited and BlackBird Sports Company.

Ruaraka started this year’s campaign on a wrong footing after losing by one wicket to hosts Nairobi Gymkhana A last weekend.

Last season, Ruaraka finished fifth in the 10-team league on 38 points.

They have been given a bye this weekend, owing to the absence of Ngara Sports Club A in this year’s topflight contest.

Only nine teams are competing in the 2022 contest.

Champions Stray Lions, who were not in action last weekend will host Obuya Academy A at Peponi School.

Out of 18 matches last season, Stray Lions lost only two.

Stray Lions are chasing their fourth title in NPCA 50 Overs League, having also triumphed in 2016 and 2017.

Apart from Nairobi Gymkhana, Swamibapa Sports Club A and Sir Ali Muslim Club A are the other teams that will be seeking to maintain their perfect start of the competition.

In their season opener, Swamibapa beat Sikh Union by 70 runs while visitors Sir Ali overpowered Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A by four wickets.

Sunday’s fixtures (all matches at 9.30am)

NPCA 50 Overs League

Stray Lions A V Obuya Academy A, Peponi School

Kanbis A v Sikh Union A, Eightleigh High School

SCLPSA v Swamibapa A, SCLPS

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Sir Ali A, Nairobi Gymkhana Club

Ruaraka A, Bye

Division One

Swamibapa B v Nairobi Gymkhana B, Jamhuri High School

Stray Leopards A v Kanbis B, Impala Sports Club

Goan Institute Unicorns A v SCLPS B, Goan Institute

Sikh Union B v Stray Lions B, Sikh Union Club

Ruaraka B v Ngara SC A, Ruaraka Sports Club

Wolves A v Kongonis A, Lenana School

Division Two

Nairobi Jaffrey Academy v Sir Ali B, Nairobi Jaffrey Academy

Ngara SC B v Ruaraka C, Ngara Sports Club