Cricket: Ruaraka continue revival with win over Sikh Union

Ruaraka A's coach Francis Ndege believes the team stands a chance of winning the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League, owing to their impressive run.

Ruaraka continued with their revival with a four-wicket win over hosts Sikh Union A on Sunday.

Ruaraka A's Kenneth Waiswa bowls against Sikh Union on during the NPCA 50 Overs Super League match at Sikh Union Ground on August 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was their third consecutive victory after losing their first two matches of the season.

Ndege attributed their good run to hard work in training and the presence in their squad of experienced quartet of Pushkar Sharma and Ugandans Zephania Arinaitwe, Kenneth Waiswa and Brian Masaba.

“Our batting line-up and bowling keeps on improving and the inclusion of the three players from Uganda has really boosted the team and made players believe in themselves,” said Ndege.

"We can also be in contention for the league if the top three teams (Stray Lions A, Swamibapa A and Kanbis A) drop points. The league is now very competitive with each team chasing for the maximum four points that are at stake.”

Against, Sikh Union, Ruaraka’s all-rounder Vishal Patel starred with his bowling technique, pocketing four wickets, two maidens and giving away sixteen runs in 10.0 overs.

He finished their innings with three runs on the board in 22.2 overs to chase a total of 94 runs with his middle partner batsman Purshotam Vekariya on the crease.

Vekariya and Waiswa took two wickets apiece, with a maiden and conceding sixteen and twenty seven runs, in five and nine overs respectively.

Ruaraka A Batsman Pushkar Sharma plays a delivery against Sikh Union on during the NPCA 50 Overs Super League match at Sikh Union Ground on August 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Their bowlers were very mean in giving away runs to their opponents, with Hashit Vekaria and Pankaj Bhudia taking a wicket each and giving away 14 and 17 runs respectively.

Sikh Union’s Sukhdeep Singh and Dilan Shah are the only batsmen who scored double figures of 26 and 10 runs on the scoreboard.

The rest of the teammates lost their wickets on regular intervals with opener Himanshu Dixit retired hurt in the first over of the match.

In the other round five matches held at the weekend, Stray Lions A beat Nairobi Gymkhana A by 62 runs at Peponi School in Kiambu County while Obuya Academy lost by seven wickets to Sir Ali A at Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground.