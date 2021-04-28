Cricket players want independence in selection process

Cricket players and coaches want the Cricket Kenya (CK) constitution reviewed to giving the Player Selection Committee complete independence.

They told the CK Normalisation Committee chaired by Lady Justice (Rtd.) Joyce Aluoch on how the game has been politicised leading to the breakdown of their relationship with CK board that has hurt the local game.

The national team players and coaches met the committee on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where they talked about several issues ranging from the need to have a home for cricket, player welfare, facilities, general development and structure of the game.

The Committee appointed by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on March 16 has been working to deliver on its mandate, which include amending the constitution and organising elections for the troubled CK.

The Committee also heard that the players have had to make do with old playing kit, lack of travelling gear, while the women’s national team player have had to share tie-pads

The players informed the committee that the national women’s team is divided into two, others based in Nakuru, while the rest are in Nairobi, a move they said has hampered the development of the women cricket team.

The women’s team players said that they have had to travel abroad without an assistant coach and physiotherapist leaving the head coach to take up all those responsibilities.

The players and coaches expressed their desire to return to playing as soon as possible and the need to have a Women’s Cricket League that runs throughout the year.

“I believe it is a good thing. It is everyone’s desire that we go back to playing,” said David Obuya.

“This definitely is a good beginning and hopefully we will get the way forward.”

Former international and national team head coach Maurice Odumbe described it as a good start.

“We have presented our views and expectations from the committee. We are ready to give them the time and space to work,” said Odumbe.

Since inauguration, the committee has reviewed existing documents, mapped stakeholders, met the CK members of staff and has since called for written memoranda from stakeholders with specific challenges and proposed interventions.