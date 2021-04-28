Prime

Cricket players want independence in selection process

Kenya’s Rakep Patel bowls against Uganda during their Four-Nation One Day International Quadrangular Series match at the Nairobi Jaffreys ground on September 23, 2016.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Since inauguration, the committee has reviewed existing documents, mapped stakeholders, met the CK members of staff and has since called for written memoranda from stakeholders with specific challenges and proposed interventions.
  • The public has until May 11 to submit their views before the committee can consolidate a new constitution among other changes before calling for new elections by July 17.

Cricket players and coaches want the Cricket Kenya (CK) constitution reviewed to giving the Player Selection Committee complete independence.

