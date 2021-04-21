Cricket normalisation panel seeks public’s views

Kenya’s Rakep Patel bowls against Uganda during their Four-Nation One Day International Quadrangular Series match at the Nairobi Jaffreys ground on September 23, 2016.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Aluoch, assisted by fellow Justice Emeritus Alnashir Visram, are expected to help bring sanity to cricket and prepare for CK’s elections proposed to be held between July 7 and 9.
  • Other committee members are former basketball international Morris Aluanga, who is an engineer by profession, Walter Ongeti, the CS’s strategy and governance adviser, and Jane Muigai-Kamphuis, a Havard Law School Masters graduate.

The Cricket Normalisation Committee has asked stakeholders to submit memoranda on the challenges facing the sport in the country and how best to solve them.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.