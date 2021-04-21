Cricket normalisation panel seeks public’s views

The Cricket Normalisation Committee has asked stakeholders to submit memoranda on the challenges facing the sport in the country and how best to solve them.

Chairperson, retired Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch said in a statement that it will be important for members of the public, and especially cricket stakeholders, to contribute to enable her team undertake its mandate within the stipulated timelines.

“This will help the committee to bring back cricket to where it belongs,” she said, adding that all written memoranda and substantive comments with specific challenges and proposed interventions be submitted in hard or soft copy to the secretariat.

Aluoch said the documents can also be submitted to Cricket Normalisation Committee through cricketnormalisation@heritage.go.ke or sent through P.O. Box 49849-00100, Nairobi addressed to the Cabinet Secretary, attention chairperson, Cricket Normalisation Committee.

She said in a statement dated April 20 that all the communication must reach them within 14 days on May 11 at 5pm.

Aluoch said that the current Cricket Kenya can be accessed through the Ministry of Sports’ website www.sportsheritage.go.ke.

Since the launch of the committee on March 6, Aluoch said they have reviewed existing documents, mapped stakeholders, met Cricket Kenya members of staff, identified upcoming events, established a secretariat and facilitated vaccination of national team players.

“The committee has now begun the process of engaging Cricket Kenya‘s key stakeholders,” said Aluoch. She said they will review and finalise Cricket Kenya’s constitution.

“It’s against this background that we have invited all the stakeholders and interested members of the public to submit their specific inputs and views of the best possible responses,” Aluoch said.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed moved to end squabbles in Cricket Kenya by appointing a Normalisation Committee to draw up a roadmap towards the federation’s elections in July.

Aluoch, assisted by fellow Justice Emeritus Alnashir Visram, are expected to help bring sanity to cricket and prepare for CK’s elections proposed to be held between July 7 and 9.