Cricket legend decries suspension of sports

Former Kenyan international Thomas Odoyo has expressed disappointment at President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive to suspend all sporting activities indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Odoyo, a former Kenyan international all-rounder, is a member of the organising committee of Dafabet Africa Premier League T20 cricket tournament - run by Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) - which started this week but has now be out on hold following Uhuru's announcement on Friday.

"This is the second time cricket is being suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. We have to respect the President's and Ministry of Health directives to curb the spread of the virus and that's why we are suspending the tournament indefinitely," said Odoyo on Friday.

According to Odoyo, they had selected 100 players from different counties and some promising Under-19 players to beef up some of the participating teams.

Dafabet Africa Premier League T20 cricket tournament, which batted off on Thursday morning, had already unsettled the dust at Ruaraka Sports Club with four matches being played on Thursday and Friday.

Nairobi Lions won their first two matches against Mombasa Rhinos and Nakuru Leopards by five wickets and 10 wickets respectively. Kisumu Pythons beat Thika Hippos by seven runs while Nakuru Leopards defeated Eldoret Elephants by six wickets.

"Even if sports remain suspended we need to follow the set guidelines to fight the pandemic off the pitch," added Odoyo.

The tournament was launched on Wednesday evening by former NPCA chairman Tom Tikolo, current fixture secretary Vishal Bhojani, current chairman Kanti Rabadia in absentia, at Ruaraka Sports Club.