Cricket legend Tendulkar returns home after Covid scare

In this file photo taken on February 9, 2020 former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (right) signs autographs during a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for people affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne. Tendulkar announced on March 27, 2021 via his Twitter account that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 "following mild symptoms".

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 47-year-old "little master" of batting, who went into hospital on Friday, is one of the most high-profile cases of a new pandemic surge in the country of 1.3 billion people.
  • Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer ever in Test matches and one-day internationals.

Mumbai

