Cricket: Kenya thrash Qatar to stay alive at four-nation tourney

Hosts Kenya on Thursday thrashed visitors Qatar by nine wickets in their four-nation women’s Twenty20 (T20) tournament match at Nairobi Gymkhana to keep alive their title hopes.

Earlier at the same venue, Uganda defeated Tanzania by six wickets to take their points tally at the top of the log to six. Kenya’s big win over Qatar saw them leapfrog Tanzania into second with four points.

The tournament which is being played in a double-round robin format takes a one day break on Friday before the next round bowls off Saturday.

Qatar headed into this clash hungry for their first win of the competition, having lost to Uganda and Tanzania by seven wickets and 77 runs respectively. But the low score of 39 runs all-out in 17.2 overs of their innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first, was a clear sign that they will have to wait longer to taste that win.

Kenya easily chased the target, posting 42 runs for the loss of one wicket in 5.5 overs of their innings.

Skipper Queentor Abel led the hosts in thrashing the Qataris by scoring most runs at 21 from 18 balls with three fours.

Having picked three wickets in four runs including two maiden in four overs, she was crowned player-of-the-match.

Her opening partner Mary Mwangi left crease in the 3.6 over with 11 runs from 12 balls and a four to her name while Venessa Ooko who was Kenya’s only other batter, hit seven runs from five deliveries including a four.

She was also not out. Melvin Khagoitsa was also instrumental in Kenya’s win by taking three wickets.

Only Aysha managed a double digit score for the Qataris at 12 runs from 16 balls with two fours. With the three losses, Qatar placed last with zero points.

After losing by eight wickets to Uganda in the tournament’s opening match on Tuesday, Kenya redeemed itself with a six-wicket win over Tanzania that afternoon.

“We really wanted to bat first and put a very meaningful score so that we can defend but things didn't go our way, so we opted to go strong in our bowling and fielding thus restricting them to lesser score which we could chase with our changed batting,“ said Abel after their win over Qatar.

Against Tanzania, Uganda, who won the toss and elected to field first posted 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in 12.4 overs of their innings. Tanzania had set a target of 73 runs all-out in 17.2 overs of their innings.

The leaders had started the chase poorly after their openers Prosscovia Alako and Gloria Obukor were dismissed just two overs into the match.

The two partnered for 12 runs only but next batters - Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuuyi and Stephani Nampiina all hit a double-digit score of 10, 17, 16 and 10 respectively to seal Uganda’s third straight win of the competition.

Having also picked one wicket, and ran out Tanzania’s opener Sheila Shamte, Mbabazi was crowned the player-of-the-match. Tanzania’s Hudaa Omary was the match’s top scorer with 25 runs from 33 balls.