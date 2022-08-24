Cricket: Kenya, Nepal ready for two-week series

Kenya will be looking to improve its ranking in the men's International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 standings when it takes on Nepal in a two-week bilateral series at Nairobi Gymkhana Club starting Thursday.

In the tournament that will come to an end on September 5, the two teams will face-off in five T20 matches and three One Day International (ODI) matches.

Kenya batsman Alex Obanda trains at the Nairobi Gymkhana on the eve of their two-week bilateral series against Nepal on August 24, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The tournament will mark a return of international cricket competitions on Kenyan soil after many years.

Kenya last faced Nepal in 2013 during the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai, with the Southern Asians coming out on top.

In a Wednesday press conference attended by the two teams’ officials at Nairobi Gymkhana Club, Kenyan captain Shem Ngoche said they will strive to win as many matches as possible, so as to climb higher in the ICC T20 standing.

Kenya coach David Obuya gestures at the Nairobi Gymkhana on the eve of their two-week bilateral series against Nepal on August 24, 2022.

Kenya is currently ranked 30th in the ICC T20 rankings that is topped by India.

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Uganda are the African countries ranked above Kenya at positions four, 11, 15 and 25 respectively.

“This tournament is very important to both countries because what is at stake is the T20 ranking. We want to win many matches in the series so that our ranking goes up,” said Ngoche, who plays for three-time champions Stray Lions Cricket Club, in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 Overs League.

The overall winner in the T20 category must triumph in three of the five matches, while in ODI, the champion must win two matches.

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhan trains at the at the Nairobi Gymkhana on the eve of their two-week bilateral series against Kenya on August 24, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya coach David Obuya said he will field a strong squad in the T20 series, while the team that will play in the ODI will be a blend of young and experienced players.

“In T20, we will go with our most experienced players and we will be taking one game at a time. In ODI, we will be looking to try some of our young boys, so that they start blending with the senior players,” said Obuya, who is a former Kenya international.

The hosts head into the competition highly psyched up thanks to their last impressive performance in the ICC World Cup Challenge League B contest in Jersey.

Kenya won in four of their five matches of the competition. Obuya said they will look to build on that impressive performance by also capitalizing on their home advantage.

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane said they want to justify their long trip to Kenya by winning the tournament.

“We have had a long journey to this place so definitely we would love to win the series and leave a good mark of what Nepal’s cricket is all about,” said the skipper.

Nepal’s coach Manoj Prabhakar praised the tournament’s organisers, saying it will go a long way in developing the sport in the two countries.

“This type of series will help both teams develop for the future. Also the facilities here are very fantastic for Kenyan cricketers and upcoming players,” said the coach.

On his part, Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel said the tournament is the start of many between the two countries.

"This (tournament) will continue. We will also go to Nepal and play. Our plan is to make the tournament an annual event," said Manoj.

Kenya's squad

Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachin Budhia, Nelson Odhimabo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Shem Ng’oche(capatain), Lucal Oluoch and Nehemiah Odhaimbo.

Nepal’s squad

Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Rohit Paudel (vice-captain), Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud, Pawan Sarraf, Shab Alam, Kishor Mahato and Bibek Yadav.

Matches schedule:

T201 Series (Time: 1pm)

Thursday: 1st T20I -Nepal vs Kenya

Friday: 2ndT20I -Nepal vs Kenya

Sunday:3rdT20I -Nepal vs Kenya

Monday:4thT20I -Nepal vs Kenya

Tuesday: 5thT20I -Nepal vs Kenya

One Day Series (ODI) (Time:10am)

Friday, September 2: 1st ODI

Saturday September 3:2nd ODI