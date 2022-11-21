Cricket: Kenya hit Lesotho to keep World Cup hopes alive

Kenya Monday thrashed minnows Lesotho by 167 runs to top the standings in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup Sub-Regional Africa “A” qualifiers.

Top order batsmen Rushab Patel and Nelson Odhiambo smashed half a century each for Kenya in the match held at the Integrated Polytechnic Centre (IPC) in Kigali, Rwanda.

It was Kenya’s third win in a row in the eight-team competition being played in a round robin format.

Kenya, coached by David Obuya, won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 237 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

In reply, Lesotho managed just 70 runs all-out in 15.2 overs of their innings.

Openers Sukhdeep Singh and Rushab Patel gave Kenya a bright start in the match after they combined for 82 runs.

Singh was Kenya’s first wicket to fall after he was caught by Samir Patel off Yahya Jadka’s bowling in the eighth over.

The Sikh Union Sports Club man scored 31 runs off 26 balls with five fours.

His partner Patel followed him to the showers three overs later with 63 runs from 34 balls with eight fours and a six to his name.

Rushab Patel who locally turns out for Swamibapa Sports Club was dismissed after being caught by Ts’eposo Chaoana off Molai Matsau’s delivery.

Odhiambo was the match’s top scorer with 67 runs from 29 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes.

He left the crease late in the 18th over being bowled-out by Waseem Yaqoob.

It was former captain Shem Ngoche who led in scuttling Lesotho’s chase by taking three wickets in three overs.

Peter Langat, Vraj Patel and Rakep Patel took two wickets each. Rushab Patel took one wicket.

Openers Lerotholi Gabriel and Yaqoob hit the most runs for Lesotho at 22 and 27 respectively. Kenya thrashed Rwanda and Mali by nine and 10 wickets respectively on Sunday.

In their first two matches of the competition, coach Obuya’s men shared spoils with Malawi and St Helena after rains interrupted the matches that were staged at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

Kenya tops with eight points, three above Malawi who were Monday afternoon scheduled to clash with Rwanda in their fourth match of the competition.

Rwanda went into the match placed third with four points from three matches.

Only the top two teams in the Sub-Regional Africa “A” qualifiers will progress to the regional contest where Namibia, Uganda and Zimbabwe are awaiting.

They will be joined by the top two teams in the Sub-Regional Africa “B” qualifiers.