Cricket Kenya elections panel holds virtual meet with candidates

It is all systems go for the Cricket Kenya elections planned for Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

This is after the Independent Elections Panel (IEP) headed by Dr Kenneth Mutuma Wednesday held a virtual voter civic education with all the nine candidates it cleared to vie for various positions in the polls.

Also in attendance were some of the stakeholders cleared by the Cricket Kenya Normalization Committee and the IEP to take part in the elections.

According to the 2021 Cricket Kenya Constitution, the positions in the executive board of Cricket Kenya to be filled through the elections are: Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Treasure, Director Women’s Cricket and representatives Cricket County Associations.

Those vying for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Treasurer must be Kenyan citizens, while all aspirants must be nominated by full or associate members of Cricket Kenya.

The County Cricket Associations are regarded as full members, while professional bodies include scorers and umpires.

Manoj Narshi Patel, Tariq Iqbal and Chidamabaran Swaramanian are the three candidates who made the cut to contest for the chairman's post.

Former Kenya international Thomas Odoyo and Maina Kiruma Karama were cleared to vie for the vice chairman position, while Peter D’ Costa and Kaplesh Solanki will battle it out for the treasurer’s post.

Pearlyne Omamo and ex-international Kennedy Otieno Obuya are unopposed in the Director Women’s Cricket and County Associations Representative positions respectively.

Addressing the attendees of the virtual voter civic education, Lujan Abbas - a member of the IEP- informed the delegates that they can choose to vote in-person or through a proxy.

For in person voting, the delegates only need to show up at Kasarani with their national identification cards or passports.

But where a delegate is voting through a proxy, he or she must first inform the IEP of the decision through a letter by close of business Wednesday.

On the voting day, the proxy will be required to show up with a form from IEP bearing his or her name and that of the delegate who was cleared for voting.

The delegate must also attach the proxy's ID/passport as well as theirs. Before casting the vote, the proxy will be required to sign against the name of the delegate he or she is voting on behalf.

Dr Mutuma told the attendees of virtual voter civic education that they expect 72 delegates to show up for the elections, which will run from 9am to 5pm.

The 72 delegates comprise the chairperson, secretary and treasurer of each of the 24 county cricket associations cleared for the exercise.

During the election, there will be identifiable clerks and IEP officials to guide the voters.

Each position will have its own ballot box and ballots cast on wrong boxes will be declared as spoilt.

Ballot papers without the IEP stamp will not count, the same as those where the mark by the voter is not inside the box.

Dr Mutuma said that after the voting, the ballot papers will be sorted and counted in full view of the cameras and the delegates, after which winners will be announced.