Cricket Kenya elections panel clears candidates

The Independent Elections Panel (IEP) that will preside over the Saturday’s Cricket Kenya elections has released the names of candidates, it has cleared to vie for various positions in the polls.

According to the 2021 Cricket Kenya Constitution, the positions in the executive board of Cricket Kenya to be filled through the elections are: Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Treasurer, Director Women’s Cricket and representatives Cricket County Associations.

In a communique on Wednesday, the IEP, which is headed by Dr Kenneth Wyne Mutuma, said only nine candidates had made the cut to be on the ballot.

Related Kanbis A inflict first defeat on champs Stray Lions A Cricket

Three aspirants, Manoj Narshi Patel, Tariq Iqbal and Chidamabaran Swaramanian, have been cleared to vie for the chairmanship.

Legendary Kenyan cricketer Thomas Odoyo and Maina Kiruma Karama will battle it out for the vice chairman position while Peter D’ Costa and Kaplesh Solanki are vying for the treasurer’s seat.

Pearlyne Omamo and Kennedy Otieno Obuya are unopposed in the Director Women’s Cricket and County Associations Representative positions respectively.

Speaking to Nation Sport earlier, Mutuma said the delay in release of the candidates’ names had been caused by the verification process.

Only Kenyan citizens are eligible to vie for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Treasurer.

All the candidates were also required to avail certified copies of clearance by various integrity agencies in the country, which include: Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority and Higher Educations Loans Board.

The candidates were to be nominated by a full or an associate member of the Cricket Kenya.

County Cricket Associations are regarded as full members while professional bodies include scorers and umpires.

Only 24 county associations will take part in the elections having been cleared by the Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee and IEP.