Cricket Kenya elections panel clears candidates

Cricket Kenya

Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee Chairperson Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (left) and Independent Elections Panel Dr Kenneth Mutuma during a press conference at Nyayo National Stadium on January 31, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The IEP, which is headed by Dr Kenneth Wyne Mutuma, said only nine candidates had made the cut to be on the ballot.
  • Three aspirants, Manoj Narshi Patel, Tariq Iqbal and Chidamabaran Swaramanian, have been cleared to vie for the chairmanship.

The Independent Elections Panel (IEP) that will preside over the Saturday’s Cricket Kenya elections has released the names of candidates, it has cleared to vie for various positions in the polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.