Cricket Kenya elections: Aspirants required to pass intergrity test

Only persons cleared by various integrity agencies in the country will be eligible to vie in the forthcoming Cricket Kenya elections, the Independent Elections Panel (IEP) announced Monday.

At the same time, the Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee announced the waiving of Cricket Kenya membership fee, and set February 15 as the deadline of registration for stakeholders seeking to vote in the elections.

The elections are on February 26 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The seven-member IEP also announced February 17 as the last day when it will be receiving nominations for aspirants.

According to the Cricket Kenya Constitution 2021, the positions to be filled in the Executive Board are: Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Treasure, Director Women’s Cricket and representatives Cricket County Associations and Cricket Sports Club. Former officials are not eligible to contest in the elections for the next four years in line with stipulations of the transition constitution.

Also, only Kenyan citizens are eligible to vie for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Treasurer.

Addressing a press conference Monday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Cricket Kenya Normalization Committee Chairperson Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch reiterated that only stakeholders who have aligned with the Cricket Kenya Constitution will be eligible to take part in the polls.

This entails complying with the Sports Act 2013 and getting approval of Cricket Kenya membership from the normalisation committee.

Justice Aluoch said that they have waived the Cricket Kenya membership fee for "purposes of transition only."

Dr Kenneth Mutuma, the IEP Chairman, said that apart from complying with the Sports Act 2013 and Cricket Kenya Constitution 2021, aspirants must abide by the Electoral Regulations and Guidelines 2022.

The Electoral Regulations and Guidelines are available on the official website of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Dr Mutuma stated that aspirants "who fail to produce or avail certified copies of clearance” by the integrity agencies will not be cleared to vie in the polls.

They include: Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority and Higher Educations Loan Board.

The Cricket Kenya Constitution demands that candidates vying for the posts must be duly nominated by a full or an associate member of the Cricket Kenya.

County Cricket Associations are among the stakeholders regarded as full members, while associate members are the professional bodies, which include umpires and scorers.

He further noted that a candidate’s nomination shall only be valid if the nominee is proposed by at least one full or associate member, and seconded by a minimum of two full or associate members.

But this will only stand if the nominating members will not propose more than one candidate in same category.

The nominee must also obtain a letter from the County Cricket Association or club confirming his or her membership with the club. He or she must also confirm acceptance of the nomination in writing.