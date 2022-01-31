Cricket Kenya elections: Aspirants required to pass intergrity test

Cricket Kenya

Cricket Kenya Normalization Committee Chairperson Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (left) and Independent Elections Panel Dr Kenneth Mutuma during a press conference at Nyayo National Stadium on January 31, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The nominee must also obtain a letter from the County Cricket Association or club confirming his or her membership with the club. He or she must also confirm acceptance of the nomination in writing.
  • Registering with the Sports Act and applying for Cricket Kenya membership will continue  even after the February 15 deadline.

Only persons cleared by various integrity agencies in the country will be eligible to vie in the forthcoming Cricket Kenya elections, the Independent Elections Panel (IEP) announced Monday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.