Cricket: Kenya edge Tanzania to storm T20 final

Kenya Monday beat Tanzania by two wickets to book a date with Uganda in the final of the four-nation women’s T20 tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana.

Uganda had earlier at the same venue handed Qatar their sixth straight loss of the competition with a seven-wicket romp.

The finals, which will be the third meeting between Kenya and Uganda in the competition held in a double-round robin format, will be played Wednesday afternoon at the same venue.

Tanzania and Qatar will that morning clash in the third place play-off.

Uganda and Kenya qualified for the tournament’s finals by virtue of finishing first and second with 10 and eight points respectively.

The clash between Kenya and Tanzania had promised to be explosive since the two sides were tied on four points with only one final's berth remaining after Uganda qualified on Sunday.

It lived to that billing with third batter Veronica Abuga smashing half a century to lead Kenya in completing a double over the visitors with that slim margin.

Tanzania, who lost by six wickets in their first round meeting, had elected to bat first after winning the toss.

They set a target of 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs of their innings. In reply, Kenya posted 132 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 18.4 overs of their innings.

"It was a very tough match with both teams scoring more than 200 combined runs in a match like this is very positive for the East Africa region. We need more such matches to grow the game," said Kenya coach Francis Otieno.

Kenya's captain Sharon Juma said losing the toss did not dampen their spirit for a win.

"Getting the first wicket with the first ball was a very big motivation to the start of the game with tight fielding. We wanted to restrict them to a low score of less than one hundred but they were also scoring well by capitalising our weaker side," said Juma.

"We approached the targeted score very positively, taking advantage of

their fielding and bowling mistakes."

Tanzania captain Fatuma Kibasu blamed their fielding and bowling mistakes for giving away cheap runs.

After a poor start by Kenya’s openers Mary Mwangi and Monica Ndhambi, who combined for one run only, third batter Abuga led the hosts in the recovery mission with an impressive 56 runs from 49 balls including nine fours.

Abuga stayed on the crease for 14 overs before Fatuma Kibasu bowled her out – the half century score earning her the player-of-the-match gong.

Tanzania’s Perice Kamunya picked most wickets in the match at three followed by Kibasu’s two.

Heading into the final, Kenya also completed a double over poor Oatar – thrashing the visitors by nine wickets and 85 runs respectively.

The hosts lost by eight wickets and six wickets to Uganda in both legs of the competition.

Uganda has thus far registered just one loss in the competition, a 14-run defeat to top ranked Tanzania on Saturday.

Against Uganda, opener Saachi Dhadwal slammed the other half century of the day – 51 runs from 65 balls including seven fours but it was not enough to guide Qatar to their first victory of the competition.

Uganda's chase ended in the 11.4 overs after they hit 86 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Qatar, who had won the toss and elected to bat first, had set a target of 85 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

With 34 runs and three wickets to her name, Uganda’s Janet Mbabazi was named the player-of-the match.

It was the second time Mbabazi bagged the gong after doing so in their six wickets win over Tanzania last Thursday.