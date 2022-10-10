Cricket: Irungu to bolster team ahead of next phase of WC qualifiers

Kenya’s under-19 men's cricket coach Josphat Irungu says he will strengthen his squad ahead of the 2024 World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers.

Unbeaten Kenya won the Africa Division Two qualifiers after defeating hosts Nigeria by 11 runs in a tense final on Saturday at the MKO Stadium, Abuja.

The team jetted back into the country at dawn on Monday and Irungu said he will bolster the team with an additional two batsmen and one attacking pace bowler.

Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone are the three teams that joined Uganda, Namibia and Tanzania in the Africa Division One qualifiers to be held next year.

“We have enough good spinners and they did a good job in Nigeria. Our batting is somehow weak so we will look to boost it with one or two new players. We will add just one attacking pace bowler,” said Irungu.

He reckoned that the poor weather conditions in Abuja took a heavy toll on most of the teams, resulting in the low scores.

He singled out Darsh Panchani, Brian Lukavu, Raj Manji and Sangani Hitendra as the batsmen that impressed him in the competition.

Panchani was the only player who smashed a double century in the entire competition. He scored 210 runs in their 286 victory over Malawi in their group “A” match.

Lukavu, Manji and Hitendra hit a total of 86, 71 and 32 runs respectively from the three matches that they each played.

Nairobi Gymkhana’s junior opening batsman Yuvraj Bhatiyani is one the players Irungu is planning to rope into the team.

He heaped praises on his spinners Manji (all-rounder), captain Vishil Patel, Aarnav Patel and Vatsal Patel.

After setting an impressive target of 346 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 45 overs of their innings against Malawi, Irungu opted to use his spinners instead of bowlers to finish the job early.

This was after the oncoming rain threatened to interfere with the match. It worked out as Kenya bowled out the Malawians for 31 runs in just 14.5 overs of their innings.

Vishit Patel took the most wickets for Kenya in the entire competition at 12 followed by Aarnav Patel with nine.