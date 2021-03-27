Cricket 'god' Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

In this file photo taken on February 9, 2020 former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (right) signs autographs during a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for people affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne. Tendulkar announced on March 27, 2021 via his Twitter account that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 "following mild symptoms".

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and one-day internationals, Tendulkar retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests, in which he scored 15,921 runs.
  • He took another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.

Mumbai, India

