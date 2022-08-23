Cricket: Excitement as Nepal tour Kenya for series matches

It is all systems go for the bilateral series between Kenya and Nepal set for August 25 to September 5 at Nairobi Gymkhana Club in Nairobi.

The tournament’s coordinator Walter Trenk Tuesday told Nation Sport that preparations were complete for the contest between the national men’s teams.

It will mark a return of international cricket on Kenyan soil after several years of waiting.

In the series, the two teams will square it out in five T20 matches and three ODI matches.

In the T20, the side that wins three of the five series will be crowned champions, while in ODI, the winner must triumph in two matches.

Trenk said they have invited Sports CS Amina Mohamed to oversee the closure of the tournament.

“We have put everything in place for the tournament. Entry is free, so we call on all cricket lovers to come watch the matches and support the teams,” said Trenk, adding that security will be tight having partnered with Kenya Police and private security firms.

According to The Rising Nepal - a government owned daily newspaper in the South Asian nation, Nepal started their journey to Kenya on Monday.

Trenk said they expect the team coached by Manoj Prabhakar to arrive in the country on Wednesday morning.

In an interview with WicketNepal.com that premiered on August 5, Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel said they secured a sponsor for the tournament.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the sponsor.

He said the long-term plan is to have more bilateral series between the two countries.

Manoj, who was part of the national men’s under-19 cricket team that competed in the 2002 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, said with such initiatives, Kenya will eventually reclaim her lost glory in the sport.

“Very soon you will start seeing our graph improving. The good thing for us (Kenya) is that we already have the talent, unlike some countries that start from scratch. Cricket is in our blood just like in most of the Asian countries. It is all about facilities, coaching and system that we are working on,” said the Mombasa-based businessman to outlet then.

The Kenyan side of 14 players is being coached by former Kenya international David Obuya.

Kenyan team

Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachin Budhia, Nelson Odhimabo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Shem Ng’oche (captain), Lucal Oluoch and Nehemiah Odhaimbo.

Nepal’s squad: