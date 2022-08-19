Cricket, charity, conservation: Story of ‘Last Male Standing Rhino Cup’

The vastness of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy does more than just expose one to the wildness of nature. It feels like a portal where the complexity of memories, emotions, dreams, and the beauty of life all converge to represent something that is bigger than life.

At the “Last Male Standing Rhino Cup 2022” held at the conservancy in June, everyone involved with the tournament — from the caterers to the players, the camera crews and the fans — embraced this wildness and dared to dream new dreams.

East African Character Development Trust team members celebrate with the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup 2022 trophy.

Photo credit: Pool |

The seventh edition of Kenya’s premier cricket-in-the-wild tournament took place from June 17 to 19 in what has now become an annual pilgrimage into the wild for cricket lovers in the country.

From the quality of cricket on display, the unusual but intriguing format being played, to the East African Character Development Trust (EACDT) team beating all odds to take the Rhino Cup home, the cricket delivered the quintessential narrative.

The camaraderie, entertainment, the rusticity, and the uncomplicated elegance were the perfect sub-plots and helped create an incredible spectacle.

Kenyan cricket has for so long cried out for a change in approach.

Investing in youth cricket and making the sport more accessible are obvious solutions that have only now started to show some semblance of success.

Combining the game of cricket with inspiring initiatives, and finding the perfect corporate sponsors to partner with, inevitably takes the game to new heights in terms of support and exposure.

The final puzzle then remains how to make cricket entertaining and intriguing enough to pique the average Kenyan’s interest.

The 2022 edition of the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup was a perfect confluence for all this, and offered a glimpse into the possibly prosperous future of Kenyan cricket if relevant stakeholders are shrewd enough to let new ideas influence how cricket in Kenya is played, administered and financed.

Contemporary cricket has been locked in a struggle with itself over the years.

The purists still champion and believe in the longer, more traditional formats. There is no denying that this is where cricket’s soul lies.

Trailblazer and a visionary

However, in a quest to build and attract larger audiences by making the game more entertaining for the casual fan, new formats that are shorter and fast-paced have slowly wormed their way into the game. In this regard, Rob Stevenson, who is the organiser of the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup, is a trailblazer and a visionary with the format implemented at the tournament.

As he explains it, the Rhino Cup format encourages fast-paced games: “The quick-fire format at the Rhino Cup means that matches are over in just one hour, and the eight-players-a-side aspect means everyone gets a go at all the action and fun.

“All of the scoring, stats and rankings are done online so that anyone can follow the action globally.”

The Rhino Cup format is simple: there are 10-over innings with each bowler getting a maximum of two overs. Another interesting rule is that batsmen retire after scoring 25 runs.

Rules and regulations aside, the on-field action is where the magic of the entire tournament blossomed. This year’s battle for the Rhino Cup saw six sides gunning for the ultimate prize.

The 2021 winners, Obuya Cricket Academy, came into the tournament as strong favorites and looking to blitz their way to another victory. The academy was founded by former Kenya national team cricket players and brothers — Kennedy Otieno, Collins Obuya and David Obuya — with the aim of nurturing and producing home-made cricket stars.

Their swashbuckling brand of cricket characterized by dazzling displays of explosive batting made them an easy choice for top contender.

Losing finalists in 2021, Meru Cricket Club, were the other favorites and came into the tournament looking to exorcise the demons of last year’s heartbreaking loss to Obuya.

There wasn’t much fanfare around the other sides’ chances of winning, although if you asked anyone who had been paying attention, the East African Character Development Trust (EACDT) side carried a formidable threat for Obuya and Meru.

In one of the most picturesque settings for a cricket field in the world, the drama unfolded. Everything went according to script for the first two days with the favorites putting everyone else to the sword.

After two days of enthralling cricket action only four sides remained standing on the final day as the tournament entered the semi-final stage.

The first semi-final tie saw EACDT make light work of Mario Tours to book their place in the final where they awaited the winner of Meru and Obuya’s second semi-final tie.

There was not going to be a repeat of last year’s heroics for the Obuya boys as Meru exerted their revenge in the most ruthless fashion to put themselves one step away from glory — only if they could stop the EACDT juggernaut that had slowly but surely gathered pace in the course of the three days.

Over the years, EACDT have endeared themselves to cricket lovers in the country.

Their cricket programme helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Nairobi and its environs to not only have access to cricket facilities but to have their lives impacted through a character development program anchored on nine key character pillars.

At the tournament, it became apparent just how much the EACDT boys stand out. In their mannerisms and the way they carried themselves individually, it was clear to see just how the key tenets of their program have been drilled into the players, coaches, and anyone affiliated with EACDT. And so as the Sunday afternoon sun cast its might and the beers kicked in, everyone waited with bated breath to see how the action would unfold. EACDT won the toss and obliged Meru to bat first.

Perhaps still reeling from the excitement of their win against Obuya, Meru failed to kick on. In the face of searing yorkers from the EACDT bowlers, their batsmen crumbled.

Unrefined passion for game

Stephen Muli from the EACDT side was the star of the show, dominating his duels against the Meru batsmen and not giving anything away in the field either.

At the end of their innings, Meru had scored a measly 70/6 in their allotted ten overs. EACDT’s batsmen, led by Dominic Wesonga and Martin Okoth, made light work of the run-chase needing only six overs to beat Meru’s total.

As the third ball of the sixth over slowly rolled to the boundary, EACDT players, coaches and fans all exploded in a release of raw, ecstatic emotion.

There was nothing contrived or orchestrated about their celebrations and one could not help but be moved by their instinctive, authentic and unrefined passion for the game of cricket; a testament to the work EACDT has done in etching the sport in the hearts of players who would otherwise not know anything about cricket.

East African Character Development Trust team members Collins Odhiambo (left) and Dennis Mwaura celebrate with the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup 2022 trophy.

Photo credit: Pool |

EACDT coach Paul Angere described the win as the wages of all the hard work and commitment invested into their program by players and staff alike.

It was clear to see from the outstanding skill level on display, the incredible amount of work and sacrifice that has gone into coaching the players at EACDT.

“A few years ago, EACDT could not field any development teams but with sustained hard work we are able to now put out competitive teams and win trophies. In the previous years, we often lacked a cutting edge towards the end of the tournament but this year’s team was focused and more determined to do better.”

Their win was a fabulous climax to a cricket festival that had promised so much and delivered even more.

Immaculately into place

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy provided a spectacular backdrop to a three-day fellowship of cricket lovers who have dedicated their hearts and souls to add a new and interesting dimension to the story of Kenyan cricket.

It was clear just how much thought the organisers had put into making the tournament a success.

From the tournament dinner, entertainment, the attention to detail, the general warmth of everyone present, everything fell immaculately into place.

For Rob Stevenson, all this would not have been possible without the support of the sponsors who came on board to make the Rhino Cup a success.

“We have been hugely indebted to the support provided once again by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) who provided so much of the logistical and equipment support.

“We were also delighted this year to get Safaricom on board as a tournament sponsor, along with the growing support of Mario Tours and Ndovu Cement Aggregates.

“We hope to build our partner and sponsor base next year to help provide more to the great causes supported by the event.”

Beyond the cricket, the Rhino Cup prides itself in being a champion of charity and conservation causes.

The tournament supports animal welfare programs at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy by creating awareness of the plight of the Northern White Rhino and the broader risk of extinction of other species of animals due to poaching and the rhino horn trade.

The collaborative efforts between the Ol Pejeta Conservancy, The British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK), and Last Man Stands T20 Cricket also go a long way in supporting the work the East African Character Development Trust does to change the lives of disadvantaged young Africans through sports and education.

According to Rob Stevenson, the efforts that go into the tournament are all worth it for the causes they serve.

“The event provides a fantastic opportunity for kids in the EACDT program to visit one of the world’s greatest conservation areas. The funds raised at the tournament help a lot of the conservation efforts at Ol Pejeta and all the work EACDT are doing.”

His sentiments are echoed by Ken Kimani who is the Chief Commercial Officer at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

“Cricket is the fastest growing sport in the world. Ol Pejeta is one of Africa’s leading conservation companies and so this is the perfect recipe for something magical; the Last Male Standing Rhino Cup- named in honor of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino.

“The tournament is in support of rhino conservation at Ol Pejeta and youth empowerment through sports and education.”

In a weekend punctuated with so many awe inspiring experiences, the one thing that really tugged at one’s heartstrings was the camaraderie between people of different backgrounds and nationalities.

With participants from different parts of the globe involved with the tournament, the Rhino Cup also carries with it the potential to tap into the unexploited sports tourism market.

Muthiah Murugappan Veerappan who is the Founder and Director at Coromandel Productions, and a first time visitor to Kenya, marveled at the beauty and uniqueness of everything Kenya has to offer.

“It was our first visit to Kenya and certainly not the last. We are already excited about coming again next June-July. It is a beautiful country filled with arguably the most selfless people we have met,” he explained to Nation Sport.

Structural organisation

“The Rhino Cup was simply amazing. The cricket was keenly contested and I even got a chance to play!

“Most importantly, the causes associated with it are key. That is what drives the tournament and we are humbled to be a part of the wider Rhino Cup family.”

As the EACDT players and staff lifted aloft the Rhino Cup at the closing ceremony on the final day, one thing stood out: with hard work and proper structural organisation anything is possible.