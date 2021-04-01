Cricket and hockey eulogises departed Bharij

The cricket and hockey fraternities in the country have been thrown into mourning following the death of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) vice chairman Davinder Bharij on Wednesday evening.

Bharij, 72, served as the Kenya national cricket team manager, at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup in West Indies.

Bharij took a break from cricket after the 2011 World Cup.

He was elected Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) secretary general in 2012 and served until 2014.

He had been NPCA vice chairman for a month. His last assignment was a meeting with officials of Kenya Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (KCUSA) three weeks ago.

During his days as a hockey player, Bharij played for Impala and Karate Axiom before moving to Nairobi Gymkhana where he captained the side. He fell sick on Friday last week and was later admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

“Bharij's untimely death is devastating news for our cricket. In the last two months that he was in NPCA, he had shown us that he was keen to bring changes to the game in the country," said NPCA chairman Kanti Rabadia.

KHU President Nahashon Randiek, Karate Axiom hockey club founder Gursharan Singh Lall and former cricket internationals led by Steve Tikolo and Peter Ongondo eulogised the late Bharij as a hard-working, committed and resourceful administrator.