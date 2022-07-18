Champions Stray Lions fall to Obuya Academy in NPCA League

Stray Lions A's title defence of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super League got off to a wrong start when they went down by 46 runs to Obuya Academy A at Peponi School.

In the other round two matches held Sunday, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A lost by three wickets to Swamibapa A at Samaj School in Nairobi West.

At Nairobi Gymkhana, Sir Ali Muslim A made it two wins out of two with an 81 runs victory over the hosts, while Kanbis A trounced Sikh Union A by six wickets at Eastleigh High School.

At Peponi School, Stray Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.

Obuya scored 194/9 in 50.0 overs, while the hosts only managed 148/10 runs in 39-2 overs. Batters Collins Obuya (73), Kennedy Obuya (35), Brian Isiah (27) and Protus Asirigwa all made a double figures contribution for the visitors.

Stray Lions only meaningful contribution in the match came from opening batter Shubham Jadhav of 62 runs off 92 balls.

The defending champions got a bye in round one held on July 10 owing to the absence of Ngara Sports Club A in this year’s competition.

Defending 246 runs and having reduced Swamibapa to 99 for 6 halfway, the SCPLS seemed poised to register their first win of the season.

However, Nehemiah Odhiambo shared two partnerships with Mitesh Sangani and Jignesh Hirani to turn the game on its head and hand Swamibapa victory.

"This is the start of the season so we will regroup and come back. We have a long season with 16 more matches to play so there is a lot to play for. We will look at the areas where we went wrong and lift our game for the upcoming matches," said SCPLS’s Niraj Patel.

At Nairobi Gymkhana, Sir Ali Muslim Club made it two wins out of two with an 81 runs win over the hosts thanks to an unbeaten 143 from Ahmad Hassan.

Hassan's century, which included 13 boundaries and three sixes from 147 balls, led his side to 280 for 6, before the bowlers partnered well to bowl the hosts to 199 in 44.2 overs.

Sir Ali were in danger at 67 for 6, but an unbeaten 213 runs stand for the seventh wicket with Eugene Maneno (64) led them to 280.

At Eastleigh High School, Dhiren Gondaria scored 114 to lead Kanbis to a six wickets win over Sikh Union.

Chasing 239 after Sukdeep Singh had also scored a century (107), Gondaria shared a third wicket stand of 153 with Nelson Odhiambo (67).