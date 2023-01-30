Bring on Kanbis, Sir Ali’s Singh vows after beating Stray Lions, Swamibapa

After a flawless weekend of cricketing action in the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 League, Sir Ali Muslim Club A believes their two wins over Swamibapa A and Stray Lions have boosted the side’s confidence.

Gurdeep Singh believes that only Kanbis A stands on their way to winning the NPCA T20 title.

“We want to win the T20 League this season and I think after beating the Swami and Stray Lions, the only other big match left for us is against Kanbis, I believe we can beat them,” Sing said.

On Sunday, Sir Ali dealt the Swami’s a 38-run blow to the second position on the NPCA T20 League log behind Kanbis who also have 12 points but with a superior run rate.

Saturday saw Sir Ali take advantage of their home advantage to beat Stray Lions by 39 runs.

“We had a good game against Swamibapa, we got a good score on that pitch (Jamhuri), scoring 150 plus, which would be difficult to chase,” he added.

“In T20 you look at the first 6 overs, and if you bowl well in the power play, then you are set because they (Swami’s) were around 35 in the first six, and we were on par score at the same time, but we fought to the very end. Our strategy on Sunday was to bowl more spin, because our wicket was slow; it wasn’t that easy to manage the situation while the spinners were bowling,” added Singh.

Like Kanbis, Sir Ali have won three out of three games. On Sunday, Kanbis A beat Sikh Union A by 77 runs and went on to vanquish Obuya Academy by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Singh said: “Kanbis is the only competitor we are looking forward to; we want to play them. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”





Swamibapa A are now third on the log and their skipper Rushab Patel conceded defeat at Jamhuri.

“We are not happy with the result against Sir Ali. However, we understand where we went wrong. In our next game, we are going make sure we rectify our mistakes and come back strong to turn the tables against Sir Ali in the second round,” said Patel.

“I think we gave away a few extra runs that we shouldn’t have and that made the difference to them getting that total. Cricket is a funny game, it can go either way at any given moment, we never lose hope until the last moment. We will make sure our fielding is much tighter and also bowl a lot tighter-try not to give too many boundary balls as well,” he added.

SUNDAY-JANUARY 29

NPCA T20-Super Division 2023:

Ruaraka A 169/5 (20.0 ov)-Nairobi Gymkhana A 132/6 (20.0 ov) -Ruaraka A won by 37 runs

Sikh Union A 134/10 (19.1 ov) Kanbis A 211/6 (20.0 ov)-Kanbis A won by 77 runs

Swamibapa A 119/10 (19.3 ov) Sir Ali A 157/5 (20.0 ov) -Sir Ali A won by 38 runs

NPCA T20-Div. 1 2023:

Ruaraka B 62/2 (7.1 ov) Nairobi Gymkhana B 58/10 (13.0 ov) Ruaraka B - Won by 8 wickets

Kongonis A 92/4 (11.2 ov) GI Unicorns A 89/6 (20.0 ov); Kongonis A - Won by 6 wickets

Ngara SC A 180/8 (20.0 ov)-Wolves CC A 52/10 (10.4 ov) Ngara SC A won by 128 runs

Sikh Union B 87/9 (20.0 ov) Kanbis B 210/5 (20.0 ov)-Kanbis B won by 123 runs

NPCA T20-Div. 2 2023:

Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club 101/4 (12.4 ov) SCLPS C100/9 (20.0 ov) Nairobi Jaffery- Nairobi

Jaffery won by 6 wickets