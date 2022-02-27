Australia arrive in Pakistan for first tour in 24 years

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Security personnel conduct a security drill at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2022, ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia.
 

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning a three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.
  • "They have landed," a security official told AFP, while Australia batsman Steve Smith posted a picture on Twitter saying that the team had arrived.

Islamabad, Pakistan 

