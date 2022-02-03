Amina drums up support for IEP as Cricket Kenya heads to the polls

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed addresses journalists at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 03, 2022 when the CS hosted tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi in her office.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • Amina also paid tribute to cricket stakeholders for their contributions in the revival of the sport in the country
  • The CS spoke Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, on the sidelines of an event, where she hosted celebrated junior tennis player Angela Okutoyi
  • Former officials are not eligible to contest in the elections for the next four years in line with stipulations of the transition constitution

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed has appealed to all stakeholders to support the Independent Elections Panel (IEP), mandated to oversee Cricket Kenya polls planned for February 26.

