Amina drums up support for IEP as Cricket Kenya heads to the polls

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed has appealed to all stakeholders to support the Independent Elections Panel (IEP), mandated to oversee Cricket Kenya polls planned for February 26.

Amina also paid tribute to cricket stakeholders for their contributions in the revival of the sport in the country.

“…Today I call on all stakeholders to exercise patience, actively participate and give necessary support to the Independent Election Panel to conduct free, fair and credible elections that will usher in a new board and a new era of Cricket Kenya,” said Amina.

“I thank the International Cricket Council, County Cricket Associations, clubs, players, scorers, umpires and all other stakeholders for the continued support, partnership and guidance throughout the process.”

The CS spoke Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, on the sidelines of an event, where she hosted celebrated junior tennis player Angela Okutoyi.

On Monday, Lady Justice (retired) Joyce Aluoch’s-led Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee, which since March 2020 has been overseeing the revival of the sport in the country, unveiled a seven-member IEP to take charge of the forthcoming elections.

It is headed by Dr Kenneth Mutuma, while the other members are: Marcela Sinda (secretary), Omore Osendo (member), Lujian Abbas (member), Fatuma Abdullahi (member), Stephen Owino and Fred Luganda (member).

The positions to be filled in the Executive Board are: Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Treasurer, Director Women’s Cricket and representatives of Cricket County Associations and Cricket Sports Clubs.

Former officials are not eligible to contest in the elections for the next four years in line with stipulations of the transition constitution. Also, only Kenyan citizens are eligible to vie for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Treasurer.

At the Monday’s press-briefing at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, the Normalisation Committee announced the waiving of the Cricket Kenya membership fee, and set February 15 as the deadline of registration for stakeholders seeking to vote in the elections.

On the other hand, the IEP set February 17 as the deadline for receiving nominations for aspirants.

The aspirants, who must be cleared by various integrity agencies in the country are nominated by full or associate members of the Cricket Kenya. County Cricket Associations are regarded as full members while professional bodies include scorers and umpires.

Only stakeholders who have aligned with the Cricket Kenya Constitution 2021 will be eligible to take part in the polls.

“…I look forward to working with the elected officials, the ICC and any other stakeholder in returning Cricket Kenya back to its former glory," said Amina.

This entails complying with the Sports Act 2013 and getting approval of Cricket Kenya membership from the Normalisation Committee. As of January 19, only 10 out of 17 County Cricket Associations had been cleared by the Registrar.