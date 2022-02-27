Amina drums up support for new Cricket Kenya office

Cricket Kenya

Manoj Patel casts his vote during the Cricket Kenya elections at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 26,, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mombasa-based businessman Manoj Narshi Patel was emphatically elected the new CK chairman in the transitional elections held Saturday
  • Maina Kamau won the vice chairman post while Kalpesh Solanki was elected treasurer
  • Amina said Kenya’s cricket had suffered a lot due to wrangles in management thus division should not be given room again


Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has appealed to all cricket stakeholders in the country to work with the newly elected officials in reviving the sport.

