Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

AB de Villiers: South Africa retirement is 'final'

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir (centre) hugs David Miller (right) after he caught West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith off of his bowling as captain AB de Villiers looks on during the 2015 Cricket World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and the West Indies at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 27, 2015.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • De Villiers’ decision was revealed earlier in a statement by Cricket South Africa in announcing a squad to tour the West Indies next month.
  • Boucher said De Villiers had expressed concern about taking the place of a player who had been part of the system since he retired from international cricket in 2018.

Johannesburg, South Africa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.