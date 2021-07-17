SCLPS Cutchi Leva will be a tough opposition, warns Kanbis player Rakep Patel

Defending champions Kanbis take on SCLPS Cutchi Leva in their second match of the 2021/22 Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-Overs League tomorrow, hoping to stay in contention for their title defence.

Kanbis star player Rakep Patel says SCLPS Cutchi Leva will not be a pushover, having beaten a fancied Sir Ali Muslim Club SAMC last Sunday.

"I believe SCLPS Cutchi Leva will be motivated after beating Sir Ali last weekend. So we just need to do our basics right now and bowl well," added the Kenya international who believes their bowling was spot on with debutant Emmanuel Bundi striking early in the match.

“Apart from Bundi, we got the spinners bowling well with Mikunj Pindolia taking 4 wickets in 5 overs. It was an outstanding performance from the bowlers’ side. From the batting end, I thought we lost 4 more wickets where we would have loved to chase the target for 2 or 1 down,” said Patel.

Pindolia was outstanding with his 4 wickets in 5 over for less than 10 runs in his spell.'

Patel believes some weaknesses in the team need to be corrected in time.

“We depend a lot on our batting- that's the only weakness we had in the last game, so we are looking to improve in the next game,” Patel said.

He believes Sikh Union are a good side despite beating them in the first match.

"They (Sikh Union) were a good bunch of youngsters who showed lots of potential on the pitch. I just think that their only lack was a little bit of experience which I feel they will learn with playing more games in the course of this season"

Patel is happy with the top and middle order of his team and believes victory will be forthcoming on Sunday despite tough opposition.

"Our top and middle order is solid, we got lots of new faces in the batting order," he added.

“We always do our basics as well, so it is just the start of the season. I am sure all teams out there always want to perform well and beat Kanbis. So Kanbis is the team to beat. All teams are going to be tough, it is just a matter of getting the basics right. The essence is also to keep the wickets intact," He added.