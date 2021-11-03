'Cooked' Guptill leads New Zealand past Scotland

New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts after fielding the ball during their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Guptill made his runs off 56 balls with six fours and seven sixes.
  • His first six off Alasdair Evans in the sixth over allowed him to pass 3,000 runs in the format, second only to India captain Virat Kohli.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

