Covid-19 delay could be golden lining for US athletes

Tokyo Olympics.

In this file photo taken on June 26, 2021 Gwendolyn Berry (left), third place, turns away from U.S. flag during the U.S. National Anthem as DeAnna Price (centre), first place, and Brooke Andersen, second place, also stand on the podium after the Women's Hammer Throw final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Price said the postponement gave her a chance to experiment with technical tweaks following victory at the 2019 world championships she would not otherwise have attempted had the Tokyo Games taken place as scheduled.
  • She also was able to make changes to her diet after discovering that she suffered from celiac disease, low iron and milk sensitivity.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.