Confidence high at Wafalme Stars after African tourney

Kenya players celebrate

Kenya players celebrate a point during their African Nations Championship Group "D" match against Morocco at Kigali Arena on September 09, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lung'aho says beating the North African giants for the first time had changed the mentality of Wafalme Stars
  • Kenya defeated Mali 3-0 (25-21,25-21,25-16) on Tuesday night to place ninth in the event that had attracted 16 teams
  • Kenya were drawn in tough Pool "D" with Morocco, Tanzania, and Egypt

Despite Kenya men's volleyball team finishing ninth in the just ended African Nations Championships in Kigali Rwanda, assistant coach David Lung'aho believes the historic win against Egypt has boosted their mental strength.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.