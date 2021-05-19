Coach Bitok roots for friendly matches

Kenya women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok wants the national volleyball team to play high profile international friendly matches before heading to the 2021 Olympic Games so as to give the players much-needed match practice.

Malkia Strikers, who have qualified for the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus, were scheduled to attend a six- week training camp in Sao Paolo, Brazil from May 5 but the government cancelled the trip due to a surge in new Covid-19 infections in the Brazilian city.

The experienced tactician wants the government and the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to organise competitive friendly matches for the team to supplement a rigorous training regime in preparation for the quadrennial championships.

“We are very much aware of the Covid-19 situation worldwide which has made life difficult especially for sportsmen and women but I still think with strict adherence to health protocols, we can have international friendly matches which can help improve the standards in the team ahead of the Olympics,”he said yesterday from the team’s bio-secure training base in Nairobi.

After the trip to Brazil fell through, Bitok has proposed a training trip for the team in Turkey for a series of friendly matches with host nation’s Olympics-bound team.

Bitok says Turkey has well established women’s teams which can give Kenya the much-needed practice.

The coach is also open to Kenya inviting a strong volleyball team to Nairobi and facilitating it for friendly matches with Malkia Strikers. Tunisia has hosted Spain for two high friendly matches.

“Daily training will count for very little at the Olympics. It is only during competitive friendly matches that members of the team’s technical bench can correct the mistakes players make and help them perfect their skills ahead of the real competition,” he added.

Bitok said the team’s 15-day stay in Kurume City, Japan, where Team Kenya will be stationed before the Olympics will help the team acclimatise.

Bitok is however happy that the team will have an opportunity to train indoor before leaving for Japan, thanks to the intervention of the government, FIVB and NOC-K.

The Brazilian coaches seconded to the team were expected to start work yesterday after going through the Covid-19 checks.

“Brazilian coaches seconded to the team for specialised training had left the country for Brazil in anticipation of our arrival there for the training camp but that aborted and they are back in the country to continue from where they left. They however have to go through the mandatory Covid-19 tests before they link up with us in training,” he said.