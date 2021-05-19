Coach Bitok roots for friendly matches

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (right) issues instructions to his players during a training session at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Hotel in Mombasa on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Meda Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan women prepare to return to Games after 16 years.
  • Veteran tactician wants NOC-K, government to facilitate Pre-Olympics build-up ties.

Kenya women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok wants the national volleyball team to play high profile international friendly matches before heading to the 2021 Olympic Games so as to give the players much-needed match practice.

