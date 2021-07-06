Coach Bitok roots for friendlies ahead of Olympics return

Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim undegoes a Covid-19 test at their bubble camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Agnes Makhandia

What you need to know:

  • Wacu, who has been in the national team for the last 16 years, said it will be a great honour to represent Kenya at the Olympics for the first time.
  • “We have come a long way, putting in the work and changing our tactics for better scoring,” said Wacu.

The national women’s volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok hopes that they will play some friendly matches while in Kurume City, Fukuoka for the pre-Olympic camp.

