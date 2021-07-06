Coach Bitok roots for friendlies ahead of Olympics return

The national women’s volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok hopes that they will play some friendly matches while in Kurume City, Fukuoka for the pre-Olympic camp.

Malkia Strikers' 14 players will be the first team to leave for the Tokyo Olympic Games Thursday and Friday for a two-week pre-Olympic training in Kurume City before heading to the Japanese capital.

“The weather in Fukuoka and Tokyo will be different but we shall require some build up matches before moving to Tokyo,”Bitok said.

“We are negotiating with countries that will be in Japan for some friendly matches.”

Speaking during a virtual press conference from the team’s training at the Moi International Sports Centre Tuesday, Bitok called on Kenyans to trust the selection process.

Bitok said that the advanced technology used in training helped a great deal in assessing every player’s weakness and strong points.

“We used some machines to score and monitor every player’s performance starting from warm up, gym sessions and technical aspects of the game," said Bitok, explaining that the machines provided finer details which helped him in selection.

Bitok said that there were very minimal differences in performance, adding that the players’ power maturity and position accuracy had gradually improved with visiting Brazilian tacticians helping in the machines assessment.

Bitok said that Kenya’s future is guaranteed if the performance of youngsters in the team is anything to go by.

The tactician singled out Pamela Adhiambo and Emmaculate Nekesa, who were left out of the final sqaud, as players to watch in future.

“You couldn’t differentiate between Nekesa and setters Jane Wacu and Joy Luseneka or Adhiambo with centres Gladys Ekaru and Lorine Chebet.

“They gave older players a run for their money with perhaps experience taking precedence," said Bitok, hinting that Kenya is assured of a stronger team that will be able to contest for medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wacu, who has been in the national team for the last 16 years, said it will be a great honour to represent Kenya at the Olympics for the first time.

“We have come a long way, putting in the work and changing our tactics for better scoring,” said Wacu.

Brazilian tactician Roberto Opice Neto noted that Malkia Strikers deserve to be at the Olympics.

"It's high time the women’s team earned a place at the World stage. They are the African champions and that's why we will push for their presence to be felt," said Neto.

Neto revealed that plans are in top gear for Malkia Strikers to play Argentina when the team arrives in Tokyo from Kurume bubble training.

"We wanted to play a couple of friendly matches but coronavirus stopped everything, but the build up against Argentina will help us gauge our preparedness,” said Neto.

Neto said they would like to continue being part of this team's growth, but noted that it’s upon the world governing body, FIVB to decide.

“We will do a report after the Olympics and forward it to FIVB that is keen to promote the sport in Africa," said Neto.