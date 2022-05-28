Club Championships: Brave Kenya Pipeline outlast FAP to storm semis

Kenya Pipeline weathered a strong storm before overcoming FAP of Cameroon 3-1 (25-15, 26-24, 25-27, 25-13) to storm into the semi-finals of the 2022 women’s African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia on Saturday.

The Oilers came out all guns blazing to take the first set 25-15, before they were made to sweat for the second set where they had to rally from 21-17 behind to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cameroonians would not be denied in the third set, where they had raced to a 7-4, then 11-7, and 17-11 leads before the Kenyans rallied to tie it up at 22-22.

Paul Gitau's charges went up 24-22, before the Cameroonians rallied to even the scores at 24-24. Then they went ahead 25-24, 26-25 before closing out the set 27-25.

Pipeline, missing skipper and setter Rose Magoi who suffered a knee injury in their Round of 16 tie against Ndejje University of Uganda on Thursday, gave FAP no chance in the fourth set after leading 4-1, 7-1, 8-1, 11-8, 16-8 and 22-10 before closing out the set at 25-13 to book their place in the last four for the first time since 2019 when they won bronze.